Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Maya Nguyen

Ever since my sister’s marriage several years earlier, I had wondered if her wedding dress would fit me.

But it was tricky asking whether I could try on her dress. If I did, there was the risk of being mercilessly teased, “Are you thinking of getting married? Who is the lucky guy?” I was 18 and not even dating anyone.

That summer, I was living with my sister and her husband in a house they rented on Bathurst Street in Toronto. They had a guest room in the attic, and that’s where I stayed. The room was as hot as hell, but they weren’t charging me anything, which was perfect for my student budget.

One day I got home from work an hour before them. I decided to just go and look at the wedding dress. I retrieved it from the back of her closet and unzipped the garment bag.

I couldn’t resist. I decided to just quickly try it on and put it back in the bag before she got home.

I am just a smidge larger than my sister, so it was tight but I managed to zip it up. I went to the full-length mirror, and there I was. A bride! I walked around the apartment, checking out my bridal identity from every angle of every mirror in the house.

I checked my watch. They would be home in 45 minutes. Time to put the dress away. I didn’t want her walking in to find me parading about in her wedding dress. That would be embarrassing and hard to explain.

I unzipped it and pulled the dress up, but it wouldn’t go over my shoulders. I pulled and pulled, but my shoulders were an obstacle that the dress could not overcome. “Okay,” I thought, “we’ll just go the other way.” I pulled the dress off my arms, and started wiggling it down over my hips. I heard a ripping sound. I froze.

“That’s not going to work,” I thought. “It came on over my head, it has to get off that way.” I pushed my arms back in and with determination, I pulled it straight up. I pulled and I pulled. My arms were pinned tight around my head and I was having trouble breathing. I felt like I was being strangled by a lacy white boa constrictor.

Giving up, I pulled the dress down onto me again and saw myself in the mirror. I had the fleeting thought that I would have to wear this wedding dress forever. It was never coming off. It had to come off!

I shimmied it down, and when I heard the sound of fibres tearing, I had an idea. I needed more space in order to take this dress off, and I could get this space by undoing one of the seams. I ran into my sister’s bedroom to find her sewing box.

Using her seam ripper, I started undoing a seam. I had four inches of unravelled threads on the floor around me when I realized I was undoing the seam below the zipper, which was not going to help at all. I switched to a different seam. Snick, snick, snick went the seam ripper. I tried to push the dress off. No go. “I have to rip another seam.” More snicking. Pull it down again. Still not budging.

In a panic, I started attacking the waistband and every seam I could find and finally the dress was on the floor. I stood over it, panting, the seam ripper in my hand. “What have I done?” I gasped. “How in the world has this happened?”

And then I thought of a more important question, “What time is it?”

I looked at my watch. They would be home in 30 minutes. If there was something worse than my sister walking in on me wearing her wedding dress, it was her walking in on me with her wedding dress in pieces on the floor and a seam ripper in my hand.

I needed to fix this dress. Fast. There was a sewing machine, but it was in my sister’s bedroom. I could imagine the look of shock on her face when she walked in and found me sewing on her wedding dress, so I decided I had to take the sewing machine up to my bedroom in the attic.

It was a large old Singer bolted into a big oak wooden cabinet. I slung the dress over my shoulder and dragged the cabinet to the stairs. I heaved it up after me stair by stair, bang bang bang. Sweat was dripping everywhere. I could hardly manage the weight of this thing, I was almost overbalancing on every step because it was too heavy for me. The only thing that kept me going was the thought of my sister finding me sprawled at the bottom of the stairs, pinned under the heavy sewing machine. “What are you lying on? Is that my wedding dress? In pieces!?!” I made it to the top of the stairs.

I flew downstairs again to get the thread and scissors and swept up all the little threads that I had left all over the floor. Upstairs again to start sewing like a madwoman in the attic.

Sew this seam, sew that seam, sew the other seam. Finish them with the zigzag. Zip zip zip. It’s done. Down the stairs. Dress into the bag. Bag into the closet. Up the stairs. Down with the sewing machine. Bang bang bang. Am I scratching the floor? Good thing it’s a dark stairway. Back goes the cabinet into her room. There’s the key in the lock, they’re home! I dart into the living room and dive onto the couch, picking up a magazine and trying to read it in a casual manner. She didn’t catch me!

Did my sister ever find out? I didn’t tell her for years. In casual conversation, it’s hard to say, “You know I actually tried on your wedding dress, and ripped it to pieces with a seam ripper because it wouldn’t come off, but don’t worry I resewed it.”

Five years after the seam ripper fiasco, I did get married. I didn’t ask to use her dress, because I knew it didn’t fit!

Two decades later, after my sister’s marriage had ended in divorce, I asked her, “What did you ever do with your wedding dress?”

She told me she had used it for a costume one year at Halloween. A pot of red paint, a few slashes with scissors and she was the bride of Frankenstein. She wasn’t sure what happened to it after that, she thought she had thrown it away.

That’s when it felt like the right time. “Remember that summer I lived with you on Bathurst Street?”

Carol Penner lives in Vineland Station, Ont.