I will tell you a secret. I have a little problem. With one of my neighbours. If asked, the neighbour would say the same thing in reverse. The source of the conflict is long-standing and complex. It is unlikely to be resolved and nothing, not litigation, innumerable visits by bylaw or the police or other name-calling or aggressive antics, is likely to change the issue. My own petty version of the Troubles. Two neighbours who, whether rightly or wrongly, justifiably or not, detest each other.

I have now accepted the situation as insoluble but still struggle with where to put it in my otherwise positive mental space. While I am not exactly an eternal optimist, I do believe that some good or at a minimum something constructive comes out of every life situation. The Troubles has sorely tested that life mantra. Perhaps humans are not actually meant to live in the confined spaces of our urban neighbourhoods? The intimacy is too much. Neither fences nor curtains nor closed windows are enough in some cases to shield us from each other.

No one likes to be at odds with other people, particularly a neighbour. It’s sad, unproductive and downright embarrassing. Many times I have felt on edge in terms of personal safety. Or fixated on what the neighbour’s next move might be, followed of course by what my own retaliatory move would be. So silly on my part. At one point, I decided to move, as in sell the house and get out of Dodge. But then concluded that staying and coping rather than running would be healthier. Different people cope in different ways. I had previously used visualization to help me through a sickness so I decided to try it out on the Troubles. It worked well for a while – I tried to erase the vision of the neighbour’s house and replace it with a pastoral scene, a farm in the countryside. It was going well until I realized I had anthropomorphized the barnyard animals and was having altogether too much fun with some rather unflattering comparisons. As with so many things in life, a bit of humour always helps.

Aside from the revelation of personal pettiness, the Troubles have actually taught me a lot about myself. Despite being in a job that involves conflict resolution, I actually don’t like confrontation. I am a problem solver, a fixer, so when problems are insoluble, I get grumpy. But the fact is that not all problems have solutions, especially when human dynamics, including my own, are involved.

This is not the first insoluble problem I have ever faced in my personal life and my “go-to” reaction was, as in the past, the “I am not enough” explanation. Self-recrimination is horrible. What if I had done this differently? If only I had been more patient, we could have averted this mess. I should have been more chill, turned that other cheek. But the Troubles have cured me of that nasty disease called self-blame. I have decided to ditch the “I’m inadequate” crutch once and for all. The “what-ifs” can be left squarely to the science lab and I am instead focusing on the path ahead. That is a big step for me and for whatever reason, it took the Troubles to help me see the light.

Of course, taking a good hard look in the mirror never hurts. There is no halo over my head, that’s for sure. Look carefully and closely. What others might think or see is quite irrelevant. But feeling comfortable with one’s own reflection is so important. And part of that comfort means feeling good about the person my children see. This has been tough. I had always told them we offer to our community what we can and we rely on support from our community when it is needed. But how does that approach jive with warring neighbours? Seems a bit hypocritical. Yet at what point is it actually healthier for my children to see me standing up, calling out and pushing back?

The fact is we all have personal boundaries. And frankly, we should not let ourselves be pushed. If a situation is egregious enough, it is okay to admit that enough is enough. That admission isn’t a sign of weakness or unreasonableness. The Troubles taught me that recognizing my own personal boundaries is a good skill to have, and not just in respect of the neighbours.

The extent of the tension also helped me take off my blinders and finally admit to what I did not want to previously acknowledge. Something to which I have been willfully blind for much of my adult life. As much as this revelation hurt, it was freeing, almost empowering to finally say out loud that the Troubles have been based largely on bigotry.

It is easy to find reasons to explain away human behaviours when you want to avoid unpleasant truths. Maybe we were too noisy? Perhaps I was too quick to anger? Maybe I misheard or didn’t fully understand what was being shouted at me? In the end, with regret and sadness, I admit that as a biracial family, there are people who simply don’t like us. For whatever reason, our vibrancy is a threat to my neighbour.

Having your blinders removed is very liberating. Frightening but liberating. The admission doesn’t mean giving in to racism – it means admitting the problem still exists and looking for solutions.

Perhaps someday the Troubles will end. Although, I suspect they will just smoulder until someone moves. But in the meantime, I am staying positive in my own space and trying to learn, improve, be brave and, where possible, laugh.

Gabriela Gerace lives in Toronto.