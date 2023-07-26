First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

I once lived on a hillside in Nepal, in a large pink house with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Kathmandu city. In the distance, three giant Buddha statues marked the entrance to the Monkey Temple a mile away. During the days, I wandered along dusty streets to the temple where children played and street dogs roamed or slept in packs in the roadways. I became lost one afternoon and I crossed paths with a black puppy scavenging for food.

His fur was matted and missing in places, his ears, which should have stood straight up drooped and he was stumbling into traffic barely conscious.

He wasn’t like some of the other dogs that were tough and adapted to the hardships of street life, he was gentle. I could see it in his eyes and his vulnerable demeanour. I could see that he was starving so I fed him the only thing I could find, raw buffalo meat. The locals assured me that all the dogs ate it and he would be fine, so after seeing him eat a small amount I found my way home again. But my conscience wasn’t clear of the image of a puppy alone on a busy street with no one to take care of him. I worried that I had made him sick by feeding him meat that had been sitting outside on a wooden plank, so I convinced two girls to lead me back. I could describe the surroundings and they knew where to take me.

They led me through winding streets lined with colourful multi-storey buildings painted in hues of violet, pink and yellow. Where mopeds zoomed past us and black exhaust from cars swirled into the atmosphere. When I found him, I purchased a scarf from a shop, wrapped him in it and carried him in my arms to a nearby vet. I held him so close that day, a frightened puppy, starved to skin and bone, no more than two months old and days away from his death. I whispered to him that he would never be alone again as we walked under the dry hot sun, while dust from the street blew into our faces.

I named him Batto, which means street and wise in the Nepali language, because he had survived on his own at a young age. Despite his survival, he was infested with parasites, his bones protruded from beneath his fur and he was anemic. He needed daily medical treatment but he was very weak, so I purchased a small wicker fruit basket and I put Batto inside. We walked along bustling streets like this each day to his vet. Past shopkeepers selling fruits, tailors selling luxurious silk and beaded saris and artisans painting golden mandalas on black canvases.

In my home, I kept him in a spare room with a balcony where he cowered in the corner. During our first weeks together, I left him alone to sleep and recover after giving him medicine and nourishment. Then, when he gained strength and became curious, I left his door open. He would peek his head outside to inspect the hallway, then run back to cower in the corner again when he saw anyone. But his strength and bravery grew with attention, reassurance and affection, and two months later a healthy Batto was in a carrier case strapped across my shoulders, on his way to a new life in Canada.

From the day we met, I loved him. His vulnerability and gentle disposition won my heart. Some people say that our instincts tell us things about those we meet before we are aware of it. I believe this was true in my case. I knew if I didn’t help Batto he would die and I knew, somehow, that the words I whispered the day I rescued him, “you will never be alone again,” were meant for me, too.

It wasn’t simply that he was with me, I discovered that love doesn’t have boundaries. That when I love, I will stop at nothing morally permissible to ensure the safety of those I wish to protect. That my own capabilities in trying times, when struggling in the interest of another, grow. Through conflict and uncertainty, I began to recognize the person I had always hoped to be emerge.

Strife, created from the offering of oneself to the service of another, whether it’s a pet, children, parents or anyone else, is the blossom that grows upon our branches. That thing of beauty that brings colour to the world. The act of compassion of rescuing a dog that challenged my commitment to love transformed and inspired me, and every time I look into his eyes I remember where he came from and I see the strength of my love looking back at me.

These days Batto prances through evergreen forests with his head and tail held high. He likes home-cooked meals, belly rubs and snuggling with his family. He whimpers with excitement when he meets new people and dogs and he wants to befriend them. He has not forgotten his fear of busy streets, but he has become a healthy and happy dog. I gave Batto a second chance at life and he gave me the gift of seeing myself for who I truly am, someone who won’t give up on love and that is my second chance, too.

Lesley Mapstone lives in Parry Sound, Ont.