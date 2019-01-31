The volunteer gig where I discovered what human connection really means

Open this photo in gallery Drew Shannon

Teenagers love to stay in close contact, but only when it’s through our phones. We love to hang out, but only if we can use Snapchat to document the event. We make friends quickly, but lose them just as fast. We seem to live by the rule of quantity over quality. I fell prey to this rule as well. But that all changed when I began volunteering.

I’d signed up to help out at a children’s rehabilitation hospital in Toronto. I was full of apprehension. I’d never interacted closely with anyone with a disability. As much as I thought of myself as an accepting, open-minded person, I was worried.

“How would we be able to understand each other if we could not speak?” I wondered. “Would the children feel isolated? Would I feel isolated?” I didn’t know anything, so I imagined everything.

But on the first day, my worries dissipated. Walking into Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital was like walking into a room where all the overwhelming noise and sound we experience day-to-day vanished, like it was stifled by a blanket.

Many of the children were non-verbal, so on some days I would go hours without having a long conversation. Things seemed to move in slow motion. It was an odd sensation, to feel as if I could take my time to appreciate my surroundings, to listen to others and connect with those around me. My job was to provide one-on-one support during activities.

I was paired with a boy named Miles. Every day, the two of us would lie side by side in a room called Rest and Relaxation. The walls were lined with bean bag chairs, classical music filled the air, and plants grew along the windowsill. Lights were strung up that changed colour with a remote control. Miles loved that room. He used the remote to operate a light show, naming each colour, while I stayed silent, not wanting to disturb him as his face lit up and eyes filled with wonder. At some moments, he looked at me and grabbed my hand – his look seemed to speak a hundred words. He understood me. He was content. Miles and I must have exchanged 10 words out loud in those two hours. We did not do anything particularly exciting. However, in that moment, I felt a meaningful connection solidify between us that had not been rushed.

I wondered if children who may never speak, who may never be responsive, cannot make meaningful human connections. Over the summer, I met a teenage girl named Anna, who attended Holland Bloorview’s camp with her father. Anna had never spoken a word in her life. When I first met her, she made me immensely sad. Her father will never hear her say the words, “I love you.” He will never explicitly know what she is thinking – whether she is content, uncomfortable or frightened. Without meaning to, I had jumped to the conclusion that she could not possibly lead a happy life.

But I couldn’t have been more wrong. Anna and her father had a beautiful relationship that blossomed right before my eyes. In one moment of eye contact, I could almost see a slew of words pass between them. “I understand you,” her eyes seemed to say. “I love you,” his eyes said back. She could not stop smiling when her father was around. She reacted to his hugs with happy jerks of her feet. Sometimes the two would lie for hours together on a mat under the sun, listening to music. For 21st-century teenagers this might have been the dullest activity, but for Anna and her father, these were happy moments. I had never seen two people more content with each other, without ever having exchanged a word.

It struck me how different that experience was from school where students almost never cease to talk, but it’s through our phones, not in person. We may have 600 followers on Instagram, but only a few who we can call true friends (if we’re lucky).

At our volunteer training session, we were told that to make sure we were being understood, we should look into the children’s eyes, and ask, “Are you seeing me?” This was to create a sense of mutual understanding. As I spent more time with the kids at Bloorview, I realized that I should really be asking this question to my own friends. Without our phones, our relationships are frail. Is the conversation stalling? Quick, look up a meme! Did an awkward moment just pass? Let me check something on my phone to avoid eye contact.

But perhaps you cannot make meaningful human connections by constantly looking down. Perhaps small, but meaningful gestures carry more value than grand gestures that are skin-deep. Perhaps a moment of eye contact, a genuine smile or touch of the hand can show someone you care more than any long-winded soliloquy, bouquet of flowers or elaborate gift. Perhaps we must look up.

Slowly but surely, I am lifting my head. Now, at dinnertime, I leave my phone where it can’t taunt me. When I eat lunch with my friends, I keep my device in my bag, so that my attention is no longer divided between the conversation and my Tumblr feed. I have deleted Snapchat, but the friends that mean the most to me have not gone with it.

Making meaningful human connections is not about who has the most Instagram likes. It is not about who has the largest posse while strutting down the hallway. It is about small things. It is about patience. It is about taking the time to understand someone. It is about looking someone in the eye and asking, “Are you seeing me?”

Hana Sharifi lives in Toronto.