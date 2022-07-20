First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

Five years ago, I decided to set a new goal for myself. It was time, I thought, to try and learn a new language. I had absolutely no idea that years later I would find myself using my new linguistic skills every day, while watching events unfold on the evening news.

The idea originated with my daughter, who was in university at the time and had been learning Spanish using an app on her phone. She told me how the exercises and animation in the app made learning language more like a game and suggested I try it, too. It sounded like fun, so I decided to give it a go.

But what language to learn? I had taken both French and Latin in high school and had promptly forgotten nearly all of the latter. Scrolling through the other choices available, one language unexpectedly grabbed my attention.

At my workplace, there was a sign inside the front door that announced “Customer Service” in English and three other languages. It was the words at the bottom of the sign, with their mysterious Cyrillic letters, that always caught my eye as I walked past each day.

Growing up in the thick of the Cold War, my exposure to the Russian language had been limited to watching the Central Red Army hockey team and James Bond movies. So I downloaded the Duolingo app for Russian and started the lessons. My goal was a simple one: to be able one day to read and speak those exotic words on the sign. I knew that I’d probably never visit Russia, but at least I’d be better prepared if I ever did. Whoever thought that a phone could teach you a language?

My first efforts were feeble at best, reflecting my old dog trying to learn a new trick reality. Memorizing a completely new alphabet – one that also featured a handful of English letters with entirely different meanings (surprise!) – led to flashbacks of other past episodes of overreaching while on the path to personal improvement. Learning how to slide into second base, for example, or play the harmonica or paddle a canoe in a straight line had already proven to be far beyond my educational grasp.

When I mentioned my plans to try to learn Russian, I noticed that people’s reactions were less than enthusiastic, too. Each would look momentarily stunned and, after an extended awkward pause, would finally say, “Really? That sounds really hard.” I would usually respond by saying that I was up for the challenge and then quickly change the subject.

Month after month I slogged away at the daily lessons on my phone. Since I didn’t know anyone who spoke Russian, I had to improvise ways to practice. Watching online dashcam videos had always been a guilty pleasure of mine, so I now focused instead on trying to read the words on the road signs and billboards. I quickly realized that I was not a quick learner and the months of practising soon turned into years. Through it all, I kept telling myself that maybe tomorrow would be the day that a light bulb would go off above my head and it would become way easier. My kids were surprised that I kept at it, but when they were younger I had always encouraged them to finish things that they had committed to doing – so how could I quit now?

Then, something completely unexpected happened last summer at work. While chatting with a customer, I realized that she had grown up speaking Russian. My brain jumped at the possibilities! As we spoke in English, I was filled with trepidation: “Should I try to say something? What if she laughs in my face?” I agonized about what to do. Finally, and sounding much more confident than I felt, I heard myself blurt out, “I’ve been trying to learn Russian on my phone.” I picked up a paper coffee cup from my desk and somehow managed to say in Russian, “This is my glass of tea.”

She looked confused at first. But after a moment, she smiled. She told me in English that I had learned more Russian than her husband had in 10 years. I quickly replied that I still had a long way to go, then hurriedly resumed my tasks in silence so she could leave before I further embarrassed myself. I handed over her paperwork and she started to walk away. Then she stopped, turned back to me and said thank you in Russian before she left.

I stood momentarily in stunned silence. Then, the realization swept over me. For the first time, I had communicated in Russian with a real, live person. Sadly, unlike achievements such as graduation, anniversaries or retirement parties, this particular achievement wasn’t immediately followed by a big party with finger foods, cocktails and words of encouragement about a job well done. I just sat down at my desk and went back to work.

Since that day I have continued with the lessons on my phone. Based on my current pace, I will finish the course some time in September, 2028. Save the date! I’m planning a party for sure.

I’ve also noticed that now when I read about Ukraine in the news, it doesn’t seem like the faraway place that I once thought it was. Seeing pictures of a building that’s been destroyed in battle takes on a lot more significance when you can read its sign … and understand that used to be a bank or a supermarket.

And if that customer with whom I had that first, awkward encounter in Russian should happen to return some day, I will be even more prepared to provide her with customer service in the language of her choice. Just like it says on that sign I walked past every day. I wonder if she could give me tips on how to paddle a canoe?

Doug Wanless lives in Belleville, Ont.

