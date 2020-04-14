Vancouver’s wet days remind me how precious rain is in Tehran

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Mary Kirkpatrick

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

About a week after I came to Canada from Iran, I was waiting for the bus on a grey, rainy day in Vancouver. Watching overlapping ripples and occasional popping bubbles blurring the reflection of a magnolia tree on a nearby puddle, I was mesmerized. I looked up into the tree, to the source of this magical creation. Each tiny drop was flowing off the slippery surface of a pink magnolia petal, joining one another and dropping into the puddle. “What a beautiful day,” I said to a woman standing beside me. She did not say anything, but looked at me as if saying, “Are you crazy?" or "You are from another world.” What she did not know is that I was from another world.

The world I came from was one where rain was cherished, as a treasure. I still remember my childhood rhymes in which rain was an astonishing character. Unlike Canadian children who sing, “Rain, rain go away,” as an Iranian child I sang, "I wish the beautiful rain could stay here forever.” And, instead of singing lyrics such as, "It’s raining, it’s pouring, the old man is snoring,” we had, “When pearly drops of rain with a melody fall … the little boy is running fast and agile as a gazelle.”

Story continues below advertisement

I remember one rainy April when I was 15 and I was walking through a narrow lane of sycamore trees that led to my school. The sweet fragrance of the sycamores was sharpened by the rain. Each raindrop fell on my head, slid through my hair and dropped from my chin. Occasionally, I turned my head up to the sky, looked at drops of rain gliding through the sycamores’ new leaves and dropped on my face. “If I ever have a daughter, I will name her, Baran,” I thought, because baran means “Separate drops of water that fall to the Earth from clouds.” It means rain, but it feels different. There is something in it that cannot be translated.

Rain, with all the changes that it makes, is very welcome in a city like Tehran. “Rain touched earth” is a phrase that is often used to draw the tender power of human emotions, the delicacy of love, and the preciousness of life. Everyone in Tehran knows the smell of rain-touched earth. It is spring’s aroma, the scent of novelty. It is the fragrance of instant life. Water is the basis of life. In a city like Vancouver, it is not easy to see the reviving nature of water. Everything here is already alive. But when it rains in a city like Tehran, patches of lush green appears in the dry sandy hills, new buds erupt on trees, the smell of honeysuckle swells in the air and butterflies dance. Everyone loves rain and rain becomes the song of life and beauty. And it is why, on a grey rainy day of Vancouver, I once said: “What a beautiful day!”

Now, after 19 years of living in Vancouver, I have changed. When the sun disappears, the evergreen forest seems black on the grey background of the sky and rainwater stays on the saturated surface of grass, I feel gloomy. Like a shadow puppet moving through mist and fog, rushing from one covered area to another, I become a mute character lagging behind the mandates of life. Dirty clothes pile up untouched in the laundry basket, the kitchen sink fills with dirty dishes and the school forms and notices remain unsigned. Those days, the golden mountains surrounding Tehran fill my imagination.

I close my eyes and think of hot sunny afternoons when my sister and I jumped into the small rectangular pool in the middle of our backyard pretending we had an ocean, the burning sensation on our skin while lying poolside on sun-warmed stone, the shivering sudden cold of a breeze on our wet skin, the serene naps that followed. I long for the thirst, the sweat, the exhaustion from hiking on Azimiyeh, the closest mountain to our house. I recall the long grass growing lavishly around tiny springs on that dry mountain, moving in the wind, interrupting the monochrome colour of the dirt with shades of green. My soul is revived by the memory of the first sip of that water, its cold touch on my hot face. I come back to the present, to my home in Vancouver, as the sound of rain beating on the kitchen window.

Some of those times, when I am overwhelmed by yearning for the golden mountains of Tehran, I hide under the blanket of fog, pretend I’m 7 again, and whisper my childhood song.

Other times, I play Persian songs, the ones that praise the love-provoking power of rain: “The sweetest aroma that I know is the scent of your rain touched hair…” And I am 15 again, walking through the sycamore trees toward my school. Small joy lights up my heart when I remember the fresh fragrance of honeysuckle and rain-touched earth, the raindrops sliding through my hair, the sound of a boy’s footstep behind me, his furtive glances at my face. I let the memory of his blurry wet note stating “I love you!” warm my heart so that I could still believe in the magic of rain, in its soft power.

Betsabeh Parsa lives in North Vancouver.