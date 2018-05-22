We wandered off the beach and into a gospel service – it took our breath away

Open this photo in gallery Drew Shannon

“Why don’t we go to church?” she said.

Visions of grilled lobsters and margaritas on a moonlit Honduran beach vanished as the word reverberated in my ears like an echo bouncing through the Grand Canyon. “Church?”

The last time I was in church was 10-years earlier. Although, strictly speaking, a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas doesn’t qualify as being “in” church.

Because my wife and I improvise when we go on holiday and never know exactly where we’ll be staying, we travel lightly. Essentials such as flippers, masks and snorkels take priority over button-down formal wear.

We cleaned up, put on our only long pants, our cleanest T-shirts, sandals and set off down the sandy path that led from our cabin into the village.

Alas, the minister at the first church we stepped into did not think we were dressed appropriately for the occasion, so we continued on.

The instant we stepped into the second church the reverend’s eyes locked on mine. He looked right through me. I felt like a fraud, a trespasser, another white tourist looking for some quaint local entertainment. He worked his way through the crowd to greet us, shaking our hands, smiling, putting us at ease, making us feel welcome. We explained that we were travelling and apologized for our informal attire. “God doesn’t care what you wear,” he said and directed us to a pew, waving his hands at those already seated, urging them to squeeze down and make room.

He began his sermon with a few sentences in the local patois; not one word of which I understood. Immediately, every head in the congregation turned our way. Women smiled, whispered to one another and looked away. Men winked and nodded.

The Reverend’s voice flowed like a mountain stream winding its way to the ocean - whispering one moment, roaring the next, surging ahead, then swirling back into a temporary calm before charging forward again. He spun. He leapt. He prowled from one side of the room to the other. He fell to his knees, Bible in one hand, a handkerchief in the other to wipe the cascade of perspiration off his face and neck. His voice shook the church on its foundation.

He commanded our attention and never let go. Wayward souls were welcomed home, troubles overcome, loads lifted, demons vanquished. And we sang. A dozen hymns, each one leading to another sermon: resurrection, forgiveness, faith, unity, spiritual struggles ... all the big themes.

Eventually, the Reverend paused, removed his jacket and loosened his tie. His sodden shirt clung to his body. He poured a glass of water and drank it all in one gulp. I realized that he was just getting started.

New sounds filled the room – shuffling feet, shifting chairs, murmurs, coughs, fluttering fans and the cacophony of insects outside peeping, whirring and chirping. A pair of moths whirled in a tight circle around a bare light bulb hanging from the ceiling.

When I looked down at my watch, a drop of sweat rolled off my nose and splattered onto the dusty floorboards - three hours had passed.

In that brief interlude, an old woman stood up. Her dress hung limply on her boney frame, clean and pressed, but so worn that it was almost transparent. She stepped into the centre aisle, placed her small handbag on the pew and looked up at the Reverend. Whatever passed between them gave her courage to take one step forward - just one. In that moment, she had crossed the pivotal point between yes and no, between before and after.

Her shoes scraped the floorboards as she shuffled up the aisle to the front. The Reverend stepped aside, staying close enough to give her support and far enough away to give her freedom. She turned to face us. Her shoulders rose and fell as she took a deep breath.

The silence crackled with anticipation.

She closed her eyes and, in a thin, raspy whisper, began to sing: “Didn’t it rain, rain, rain, children. Rain, oh my Lord.” Her voice was barely audible over the moths thrumming on the window screens: “Didn’t it. Didn’t it. Didn’t it rain.”

She squeezed out the second verse: “It rained 40 days, it rained 40 nights. There was no land nowhere in sight,” her words clearer this time, faintly stronger. A few people joined in at the end of the chorus: “Rain, rain, rain, children, didn’t it rain.”

In the pause before the third verse, the Reverend reached out and touched her shoulder. A soft piano chord blossomed and hung in the air. She opened her eyes, looked out at the crowd and, as if they had rehearsed it a hundred times, the whole congregation began to sing. The pianist pounded out the melody, hands clapped in tempo, everyone swayed with the rhythm and our voices rolled through that tiny church like thunder.

Her voice soared. Arms stretched above her, she gazed to the ceiling or to something else she saw beyond those confines. The last chorus echoed between the wooden walls and shook dust from the rafters. It twinkled like sweet summer rain falling in the electric light. “Didn’t it rain.”

Four hours later, close to midnight, a cluster of parishioners, my wife and I included, wandered down the narrow path that was the main street in the small fishing village of Sandy Bay on Roatan Island. Moonlight silhouetted palm fronds on the sand under our feet. A humid breeze rolled from the hills down onto the shore; air so thick with tropical perfume it seemed that I could have swam through it. Three hours earlier, we were strangers. Now, at least for a few hours on this special night, we were friends, brought together by one woman’s courageous song.

Colin Thornton lives in Shediac, N.B.