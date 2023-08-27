First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

We were invited to be there at 10 a.m. to witness my Aunt’s death. Approaching the door, my mum notices her name is misspelled. “I should tell the nurse,” she says.

From the bed where my Aunt is enjoying her last hours of life, she can’t see the name taped to the door. Nor can she see the river below, winding through the city. Yet the ravines have shaped her life as a walker. Today it’s raining. The morning light is soft.

“This river I step in is not the river I stand in” reads an inscription on a bridge nearby. The passage from Heraclitis reminds us that in life, change is constant. Those enigmatic words land differently today: Death is life’s final change.

I snap a few pictures. There are tiny vases of single blooms on the windowsill, interspersed with votive candles. I wonder about correct form for a medically assisted death. Are photos appropriate?

There’s no liturgy to focus the mind. Instead, a poem. Then a reading, then a prayer.

Like the flowers, my Aunt was a unique bloom. A spinster. Yet the room is full of loved ones: those she loved and who loved her back.

My Aunt’s eyes are closed. Suddenly they snap open as if she has heard the silence around her.

“Talk with each other,” she instructs. We laugh and try to comply.

Gathering closer to the bed now, we’re invited to recite the Lord’s Prayer and I’m not surprised to hear her voice, dusky with sedation, joining in. Firm. The voice of a believer. The prayer done, we fall back to the edges of the room, taking turns at the bedside.

When I have my audience, I ask: “Do you believe you’ll see people at the other side?”

“I do.”

She smiles and adjusts the blue floral scarf chosen especially for today. She squeezes my hand.

My sister offers drinks. The bar is short on choice and long on symbolism: Coors Lite, my Aunt’s life-long drink of choice, and red wine. She opts for wine, a nod to the significance of today.

We’ve talked a lot about MAID over the past year. While my Aunt’s death is “reasonably foreseeable” in that she is 91 years old, prior to a fall she was active, engaged and independent. Even still, she might have had many years to live. And yet she has chosen to die. Tweaks to the legislation have removed the requirement of a terminal illness. It’s just that after the fall, she is not as capable of fully “driving the bus” as she puts it.

“I’ve read the book,” she confides, during a visit to her apartment a few weeks earlier. “Have you read it?”

We share a love of books. Lately she has asked for simple narratives – her concentration is shot. “I’ve even stopped reading the paper.” This last is as clear a statement of her well-being as any I can imagine.

The book she does want to talk about is Stefanie Green’s This is Assisted Dying. I have her copy now, my Aunt’s name inscribed on the flyleaf in pencil. Clearly she knew her copy would soon come under new ownership.

Like the majority of MAID recipients, she has cited the loss of ability to engage in meaningful activities and difficulty performing daily tasks as her rationale for no longer wanting to live.

Everyone gathered around her seems comfortable with her decision. Still, we are new to this way of dying. Should it be this easy?

My Aunt was the very embodiment of motion. “Motion is the lotion” she would say. As a single woman, she charted her own path in a life of personal fulfilment and service to others – as a nurse and later, a volunteer. Family, friends and community; travel, golf and skiing. And music, always music.

But it’s the less overt things that stand out over time, in particular her desire to understand the world around her. Liberal leaning, she was also governed by the conservatism and rigid expectations of her childhood. She wrestled with her privilege. Reading and listening to the stories of others, she became deeply empathetic.

When she decided it was time to give up skiing, golf and her own apartment, each decision was less a loss than an opportunity to be in charge – to drive the bus. So when she began to research MAID, I shouldn’t have been surprised. MAID is most commonly accessed by those with some degree of privilege, which in this case is defined by access to information and a relationship with a caring family doctor.

And then with all the ceremony of a priest and his acolyte, the doctor walks in, followed by a medical resident bearing a black box like an attaché case. He speaks to us, gathered there, suspended in anxious uncertainty. Despite knowing the outcome, we’re not familiar with the process. And so, he explains. There’s no host or wine inside the box; instead there are vials to be injected into the waiting port.

“Are you comfortable with your decision?”

I listen to the doctor speak directly to my Aunt. I watch him hold her hand. I see him look into her eyes. She nods her head: yes. In the silence that follows, I consider how I would answer. She closes her eyes. And then I imagine feeling the liquid in the needle as it enters her arm.

And just like that it’s done.

“She’s gone.”

The doctor looks up at us as his words land, gently, like the rain on the window. He’s still holding her hand.

The veil between the worlds is whisper thin. She is not here and yet she is. In days past, people would open a window to let out the soul of the person who has died. But in the hospital, windows are sealed. All I can do is gaze out and marvel that the rain has stopped, that the river is still flowing.

Kate Kostandoff lives in Port Hope, Ont.