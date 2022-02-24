First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Recently, I turned 70. Not that this is exactly a blockbuster event by anyone’s standards. Millions of people turn 70 every year and nobody bats an eye.

But frankly, it surprised the heck out of me. Fifty, if I remember correctly, was not a particularly big deal. Sure, it was another milestone on the ponderous trudge to the inevitable grand finale, but I felt young enough, at heart if nothing else, to believe the inevitable was a long way off, thank you very much, and I certainly wasn’t ready to be having conversations about shuffling off this mortal coil. Reaching 60 came with similar feelings but with an unnerving awareness that I was perhaps approaching shaky ground.

But 70 hit with all the ferocity that seven decades of living on this planet can muster. That birthday was a completely different story. By this time, I was physically somewhat battered. The old knees – once used to accompanying me on bracing runs up mountainsides – now had the desire to lay down quietly in a sunlit meadow. Running anywhere, except possibly to the washroom, was out of the question. Even walking came with the price of pain. Nothing like a little arthritis to remind you that you aren’t 16 any more. However, I was also very grateful. At least I could do something. I wasn’t in need of a cane or a walker, or, God forbid, one of those stairlift contraptions … yet.

However, at the back of my mind, I was preparing for things in the body-part department to get a touch wobblier. Last summer, I was walking on the beach near my home when I realized I could no longer scamper across the driftwood like I used to not so many days ago. In fact, I felt I was in danger of falling off at any moment. The experience left me wondering: Is losing your sense of balance another one of those signs of aging, like greying hair, missing teeth, wrinkled skin, knobbly knees, and what was it again … it’s on the tip of my tongue … oh yeah, forgetfulness?

That last one is particularly scary. These days, I find myself meeting people I haven’t seen in a while (two weeks maybe?) and their names, which I really should know, have completely vanished from my memory. I can’t even follow the conversation we are having because my brain is frantically trying to locate the file folder in which all names are supposed to be located. This really bothers me, because I feel that knowing someone’s name is an important thing in life and not using names in a complete conversation is somehow rude.

Eventually, the information does pop up to the surface of my awareness, albeit a week or two later. “Oh yeah … Ralph! That’s your name! I remember now.” By this time, of course, poor old forgotten Ralph is long gone. Even his comment to his wife, whose moniker escapes me now, that Paul is starting to lose it, has become something that happened in the long-ago past.

It’s at moments like these that I feel like yelling at my brain. “Now you figure his name out? Really? Where the heck were you two weeks ago?”

Of course, it isn’t my brain’s fault. After all, it is 70 years old, too, and probably just as embarrassed as I am that it isn’t as quite up to snuff with data searches. I figure that I have stuffed so much material – most of it pointless information – into my brain over my long and tortuous life, that there are no longer too many places to put it.

Life at 70 can seem bleak at times, there is no doubt about it. Climbing mountains has been replaced with mounting medical concerns and increasing visits to doctors. Exhilarating outdoor activities have become less of a routine than visits to the lab for blood tests. The sad thing is that I feel 30 on the inside and have all the same ambitions. Even now I wonder every morning what I am going to do when I grow up.

I have a good friend who is turning 93 next month. I bought her a birthday card that sums things up well: On the front cover it says, “In terms of trees, you’re actually quite young.” I know that my friend will laugh long and hard when I give her that card. It pleases me no end to know that she will. There is nothing quite as precious as 93-year-old laughter.

She, too, feels trapped in a body that lacks the suppleness it once had to do all the things she wants to do. She is often racked with the excruciating pain of sciatica among a host of other physical woes, but she nevertheless looks on life with wondrous curiosity. I have seen her gazing through a window, her eyes glistening like a child’s, as chickadees flock to her bird feeder on the porch.

My friend still sees the joy in life. She just finds that joy closer by, so she doesn’t have to walk far. May I have the courage to do the same.

Paul Hughes lives in Bowen Island, B.C.

