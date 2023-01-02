First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Mary Kirkpatrick

On a quick post-Christmas run to the grocery store, I eyed the five or six trees still leaning against the wooden rack outside the entrance. We had not gotten a tree for the holiday that year as, despite our various cat sitters’ best efforts, past trees had always died while we were away.

As I approached the entrance, I spied one tree in particular. The sign read $24, clearly a postholiday price drop.

“Do you think the trees will still be there tomorrow?” I asked the cashier at the checkout. I had come alone, and trees were heavy. “Oh, I don’t know,” she said, “I’d buy it now.”

I paid for the tree on the honour system, then walked my groceries out to the car. I backed up to the store entrance and opened the trunk. I looked again at each of the trees. They were all nice, but I decided on the one I’d seen first: a tall, full Fraser Fir, much larger than I was. I picked it up, stuffed it bottom-first into the trunk and drove the five blocks home with the treetop bobbing in the frigid winter air.

“Can you help me?” I asked my husband Marc as I came through the door with the groceries. My request sounded urgent, breathless. “Help with what?” he asked. He was standing at the stove making potato leek soup for dinner. I’d been charged with going to get more potatoes. “The tree!” I said.

Marc often comments when I come home from the grocery store with things not on my list, but this was my most unusual purchase to date. We got the tree out of the trunk without breaking any branches and leaned it against the shed. We then finished making dinner and wrapped presents for our fourth Christmas.

We are a “modern family” with children who bob between households, alternate or share major holidays, and have multiple Christmases. We had an early Christmas with my in-laws in mid-December when they flew in from Winnipeg; then the kids drove eight hours north to Timmins, Ont., with their mother to see her extended family, while my husband and I drove eight hours south to New England to see mine. When we returned, there was still one last Christmas to celebrate. But when the boys arrived on Dec. 30, they found many presents, but no tree.

So on New Year’s Eve, Marc put up the tree, sawing off the bottom and setting it in front of our large picture window. We made sure it was straight and checked each string of lights before carefully weaving the strands in and out of the branches. We laughed, too, wondering what the neighbours might think.

Never before had we put up a tree so late. But, I thought, why not? I always feel bad for the trees that don’t sell by Christmas Day, left cut and abandoned and slated for the woodchipper. And then, some people put up their tree way too early and take it down the day after Christmas or on New Year’s Day. These are supposed to be days of rest that follow the holiday insanity. Taking down the tree and wrapping up the ornaments is work; I also find it depressing.

Looking at our half-lighted tree, I realized we could make our own rules. We didn’t have to be pressured by societal norms. We were grown-ups after all! On New Year’s Day, we decorated the tree and opened presents.

I was determined to see how long the tree would last. I watered him faithfully, sometimes multiple times a day. He drank thirstily. By February our tree was still going strong. In fact, one morning I noticed that he had even sprouted new growth! Tiny rubbery tufts of a soft bright green dotted nearly every branch. I called excitedly to Marc. He agreed that it was du jamais vu – neither of us had ever seen that before.

Winter nights are long and winter months seem everlasting. Even if the snow brightens the ground outside and reflects the moon, the sky turns dark so early. The blackness makes me tired and lethargic, but the tree lights make it feel warm, happy and hopeful. I like to sit next to the tree and read; I like the way the white lights illuminate the darkness of the night beyond the window. The cats also seem soothed by his presence and curl up beneath his branches for days on end. Every year, I yearn to nurse this feeling as long as possible.

Toward the beginning of March, our tree stopped budding and slowly started to die. I still turned on the lights each morning. It was dark when I got up and the tree was the only light until daybreak. He kept us company after work, and we left the lights on until we went to bed.

A couple weeks later, I touched the tree, absently running my fingers along one of his branches. Needles fell to the ground like rain. Even I had to admit that our tree now seemed like a possible fire hazard. Sadly, it was time for him to go.

I gently removed each ornament to the sound of falling needles. I carefully wrapped and nestled them in their boxes. I unwound the lights from the tree, coiling them around my thumb and elbow, needles falling all the while. Finally, there was nothing but the tree. He was shrunken and dry; I could see right through him to the world outside. I thanked him for giving us such pleasure and warmth. Then I shook him a final time, pulled him from his base, and carried him easily outside. He was as light as a feather. I planted him in a mound of snow and went back in to clean up.

The room felt large and empty, but I was finally ready for spring.

Jessica Lee lives in Ottawa.