When my daughter came out as bisexual, I was hardly surprised. Her fascination with other girls, especially older ones, was more than obvious. When she later came out as a lesbian, I thought, well, of course. I called her father, who said, “Good, no teenage pregnancies.” As a family, we were supportive and unfussed.

But then, she announced that she is a he – a trans male. And I was gripped with fear. It wasn’t a complete shock. She liked the idea of peeing standing up, and used Simba, the lion stuffie’s tail, to pretend that she was using the toilet just like the boys in her daycare. She loved trucks, preferred to wear short hair and pants rather than dresses, and begged me for a front loader. Once, she told me that she wished that she had a penis because they were “fun.” I even asked her pediatrician if she might have gender dysphoria. I don’t remember his answer. I do remember that he was dismissive.

My reaction to my now son’s news was less than perfect. Far less. I hoped that it was a phase – a transitory period that he would grow out of. I tried to dissuade him. I tried to tell him who he should tell and who he should absolutely, under no condition, tell.

He was steadfast: This is who he was.

I told him that I was going to miss my daughter. Truthful words but hurtful to him, nonetheless. I had visions of handing down some of my more expensive dresses to him. But he never wanted to wear a dress and would have rejected them anyway because, frankly, they were not his style. That was my fantasy and not his. He was always a tomboy. He was far more comfortable in pants, shorts and t-shirts. He hated wearing a bra and would have been more comfortable in boxers than panties.

I was wrong to let my fear erode my support of him. I battled it down, trying to put on a supportive face while fear settled uncomfortably in my stomach.

I worried endlessly. I worried about taunts, violence, hatred and rejection. I never wanted my son to experience any of that. I wanted joy and acceptance to be his life.

The better part of me took him shopping. I bought binders to hide his breasts, men’s clothes and a fake penis, called a “packer.” We spoke to the sex shop employee to get advice on all of the accoutrements. I sent him on his way in the store to find a packer. When he came back to the cash register to show me his preference, I looked at it, then, looked at him and said, “you may want to get something smaller.” We chuckled together while I pulled out my credit card.

Then, he changed his name. I fumbled and stuttered through his name change and pronouns. He corrected me each time and without exasperation.

I then learned that he was using men’s public washrooms, and the ball of fear in my stomach grew.

I know how the public reacts to trans people. I know about the violence and, at times, murder of trans people – yes, also in Canada. I know that 45 per cent of trans people in Ontario have attempted to end their lives. I know that trans people disproportionately experience sexual assault. I know the outrage toward trans people, perpetuated by politicians who ought to know better in addition to the general public. Once while we were driving downtown and stopped at a red light, a man came to the car and sneered, “what are you – a boy or a girl?” My son was fearless. I was shaking with rage.

Today, there are protests against drag queens reading to children in libraries. Violence toward trans people remains unabated. Certain Canadian politicians have jumped on the bandwagon, decrying what they submit is brainwashing of young people about the trans experience.

A University of Manitoba study in partnership with EGALE, “Still in Every Class in Every School,” looked at homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in Canadian schools. Students spoke of their experiences in school to the researchers: “I’m a joke to everyone, I am harassed for being trans almost every day.” “I got things like food thrown at me from the bus, while they yell tranny or fag at me.” “I was sexually assaulted once because of my gender identity.” Imagine being these children.

Is it any wonder that trans people report higher rates of depression and anxiety? That they self-harm and abuse substances more often than heterosexual cis people?

While the fear in my stomach remained, my outrage about our societies’ treatment of trans folks has started to take over. I decided to financially support resources for trans people. I read furiously about trans rights. I will accompany my son and his friends to the trans march in June of this year. I will do what I can to protect my son and other people who identify as he does.

I doubt very much that my own anxiety and fear for my son will ever abate. But I need to try to live comfortably with that. And, although that is my intent, I also recognize that until society changes, I will need to be on the lookout. This, unfortunately, will be my uncomfortable existence.

But there is a blessing. My son is comfortable in his own skin. He knows who he is, and he is thankful for the support that he receives, not only from his family and friends but also from neighbours and, at times, strangers. (He’s comfortable enough to allow me to write about him, too – he’s read this essay and I’m publishing it with his consent.)

My son’s existence is his own. No one, absolutely no one, has the right to dictate how my son should exist, including but especially me, his mother. It took me time to get here but I’m here now. Today, I am the one who is steadfast.

patti cross lives in Toronto.