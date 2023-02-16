First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

I pop into my teenage son’s bedroom around 10 p.m. to say good night as I usually do. His plush blanket looks so inviting that I curl up at the foot of his bed with it, and just watch him, engrossed in his new video game, which I’m sure I told him to wrap up half an hour ago. He’s still at it, enthralled. This new time-sucking game is the racing simulator Forza Horizon 4, and he’s carefully chosen his car, customized the plates with his name, and is breezily driving at least 150 km/hr through a mountain range. Finishing the course with triumphant satisfaction, he turns to me and offers me the controls.

“Wanna try?”

“No, it’s late. I just want to go to sleep.”

It feels like I’m always tired these days, thrust years ago into the role of doing more as my spouse is forced to do less. My son and I are a team. He’s never openly said it, but we rely on each other as touchstones through our days of having our third member – my husband of more than 25 years and his dad – managing as best he can despite the limitations imposed by his damaged brain when hydrocephalus went undiagnosed for too many years. My son and I anchor each other in the unpredictability of our days. He needs my maturity and I need his youthfulness. It’s how we survive.

Pulling me back to the present he asks again.

“C’mon. You sure?” He looks at me hopefully, wanting to share this part of his life with me.

Catching his unspoken wish for connection, I prop myself up on his bed and reach out to take the controller that he’s been holding out.

“It’s simple,” he says. “Here’s the button for the gas, here’s the brake and here’s the knob to steer.”

Right. Simple for the guy who has exceptional spatial skills and co-ordination. He’s about to find out something he doesn’t know about his mom. I have absolutely no aptitude for video games. I just can’t co-ordinate my fingers to make things happen on screen. We tried this a few years before with Minecraft. I always fell off the cliff, ran into walls or ran straight into danger instead of away from it. Maybe he forgot how bad I was then. Maybe he thinks I’ve secretly been practising my gaming skills while he’s at school.

I feel the wooziness of coming sleep starting to overtake me. I shake it off, not wanting to miss the moment when my young man will share his world with me if I let him. It’s his bid for attention. Just like when he asks to show me funny memes or a YouTube video. It’s not that he doesn’t get a lot of attention from me, as an only child he’s fortunate to be doted upon by his mom who just happens to share the same introverted yet highly aware temperament. It’s just that our time together isn’t always about the fun stuff in life. Two weeks ago, his dad lost his balance in the kitchen and fell, dislocating his right thumb in a rare way that made him a celebrity in the emergency room. I was not yet home from work, so our son had to help his dad up from the floor. This is not the first time, and it won’t be the last time that he handles the welfare of his dad until I’m home from work. A weighty task for a teenager. He appeared unfazed, but like me, there’s a lot that goes on beneath the surface, revealed only to those dearest to him.

Undeterred by my hesitation, he picks a car, something he thinks will be a good match for my skills. I pick a colour, asking if they have it available in purple. We settle on cobalt blue. He sets me up at the starting gate and gives me an encouraging thumbs-up. Now it’s up to me.

I honestly try my best to steer, but keep ending up in the corn fields doing some custom landscaping. He’s looking at me like he doesn’t understand how I can be so bad. Clearly, his spatial skills aren’t inherited from me. But by now I’m laughing so hard I can’t even catch my breath, let alone keep the car going in a straight line. I get back on the course, only to find myself oversteering, turning too late or missing the markers, and I’m back to plowing a path in the fields, trying to avoid the grazing wildlife. Sorry cows!

“Um, maybe try going a little slower, Mom”

Right. I can do that. But the controller doesn’t seem to have an in-between speed for users like me. It’s all or nothing. I’m crashing every 10 seconds, laughing so hard the tears are sliding down my cheeks and blurring my vision as I put on a dramatic display of repeated crash and burns.

He shakes his head in dismay while I’m still laughing at the absurdity of my performance. I hand back the controller, defeat and mirth evident in my face. The tiredness of my day has left, replaced with the last signs of tears of laughter on my cheeks.

I’m not sure if my son got what he wanted when he invited me to play. But when I think of that moment, and see his outstretched hand offering me his controller, it was an offer I couldn’t refuse. Another shot at a win for this mother and son team driving their way through a life neither of them could’ve predicted.

Helena Wiest lives in Abbotsford, B.C.