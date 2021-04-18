When the dining room table is your one-room schoolhouse, chaos ensues

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Mary Kirkpatrick

There is a lot of talk of how COVID has squashed our adventures this past year. If that’s how you see it, you haven’t been looking hard enough. Staying home with four young children, three of which are participating in online schooling, fills our house with enough adventure to keep the heart racing and adrenalin firing.

It starts before my eyes are open. I am asleep but my children are protesting that today is a school day. Despite their protests of the day starting, they are up early to protest. I summon any enthusiasm not beaten out of me by a year living as we do now and stumble downstairs to the most magnificent of adventure companions, the Keurig. It and I have seen much together and it doesn’t fail me now.

My children would like to play Monopoly. They know my limitations and wait for the coffee to hit my bloodstream. The game is played, arguing ensues, there are snuggles and finally some breakfast. Jam, yogurt and crumbs are everywhere, people are pacing while eating, I am refilling endless glasses of milk and the dog has stolen someone’s egg. I turn around to help myself to a wee bit more caffeine and perhaps the crust of someone’s toast eaten over the sink and everyone vanishes. The joke’s on them though. Since we don’t leave the house, I know they are here.

I hunt and gather children but the only motivation to get dressed or brush teeth is mine alone. And this is waning. Most days we settle for some semblance of hygiene by teeth brushing and if someone wants to change clothes or perhaps wear a cat or pumpkin costume, that’s success.

We have been awake for hours but somehow, by 9 a.m., we are at risk of tardiness to reach the dining room that has been converted to a schoolroom. All children have at least some teeth brushed, some degree of clothes have been adorned and somehow I am still wearing my panda nightgown that says “the snuggle is real.”

No one will sit down at the table. My son has disappeared to the basement, one of my daughters is under the table and the youngest is back in the fridge asking why I never feed her. Worse yet, I have misplaced my coffee. Setting up laptops and making sure camera angles are forgiving enough not to be pointing at yogurt and crumbs or the general chaos of the house, we somehow settle. I am careful to avoid their cameras as I am still in my PJs. I’m feeling fairly confident that we may have made it for another day of education when the five year old bolts. Cajoling and encouraging have no effect. I have now resorted to threats. Not exactly the introduction to school I was hoping for but it has the desired effect and she is back sitting more or less in front of the laptop and more or less listening to the earnest and kind kindergarten teachers trying to make this work.

Turning my attention to my son, he is easy to find as he is repeating his mantra – “I hate school, why do I have to work?” – loudly as soon as I round the corner to the basement. My husband is also online in the basement and this view of his home life must be enthralling for yet another audience in the house. The slightest whiff of the “words of the week” has my son bellowing. We settle for worksheets and while he may write the letters, he is making noises I can only compare to that of a sick moose. It’s actually quite impressive.

The three year old has begun to search for the iPad. Until the pandemic, we had kept the children off technology rather well but here she is, oblivious to my heartache, clutching the iPad to her heart and declaring her love for the device. I might tempt her to colour with me or perhaps she can crash the kindergarten program with her older sister.

Keeping an eye on all who need paper, attention, misplaced work or the continual flow of food and drink is not making me perform to my best abilities. Sometimes I turn around and someone is gone again. And sure as shooting as soon as I admonish anyone, the oldest child has unmuted her mic to speak to her class. I shudder when I think of what gems of conversation each class has heard from our home. Long-suffering moose, dog barking, hungry children crying and a mother clearly on the edge.

At some point, I feel I can scoot away to change and brush my teeth. Or at least change. It’s a risk. It must be the right balance of engagement and independence. At least I think that’s the recipe. My oldest yells, “Mama, the teacher is going to pick me. Make everyone be quieeeet!”

The other day I heard my oldest daughter yelling at the dog in a voice that sounded hauntingly like myself and then unmute herself to speak to her teacher in the gentlest of tones. They are learning much. I seem to only have one voice these days, and it borders on desperation and frustration and, maybe on a good day, a little angsty. We are here all day, every day.

Where is my coffee cup? I sneak into the kitchen yelling commands, suggestions or encouragements as I go. I manoeuvre my way around laptop cameras and try to look supportive and in control of all that is happening here and make my way to my friend, Keurig.

At some point, I will release the five year old and shortly after the six year old needs a break as he sees his sister skip off out of the clutches of school. The eight year old perseveres for some time. There are periods of highs and lows, chases, pestering, playing, arguments, pleading by children and myself, and through it all, I continue to lose my coffee cup and the dog continues to bark. It’s 10:30. More food and drink. Break time. Rev up and go again.

At night when all children and wildlife have quieted, I ponder that we will all be illiterate, including myself, by the end of it. And then I realize, I’m not too sure I care if we are illiterate.

I have no idea if what I am doing is right in this adventure. I don’t know if I have the right approach or attitude for four lively minds to be remote schooling. We made the big decision to keep them home and make little decisions every day to educate them. Some days are better than others. I would make the same decision tomorrow, the adrenalin junkie I am. I would, however, like to remember to stop bending over in front of the cameras as I tidy. Laura Ingalls, you had it so good in your one-room schoolhouse – not one camera.

Susan Kyte lives in Oakville, Ont.

