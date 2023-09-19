First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by April Dela Noche Milne

There are few things worse than a busker with something to prove.

It was a Thursday afternoon in May. I was staying at a party hostel in Lisbon, a place where seasoned backpackers walked in with all their worldly possessions and left with slightly fewer. The lobby was mostly filled with people waiting for the night to begin. Some were reading, others, like myself, were working remotely. Another group was sprawled lazily on an assortment of couches, quietly watching Shrek. For a brief moment in time, it seemed possible to live in harmony with strangers – before all was shattered with the strum of a G-major chord.

She had come in imperceptibly and settled herself among the movie-watchers. Her blond hair was twisted into a bun and she slipped her well-worn Birkenstocks off her feet to curl her legs under her. It was only as she pulled out a guitar that the threat became apparent. Because she didn’t see people napping, enjoying a movie or working. She saw an audience.

As she launched into Creep by Radiohead, time seemed to stop. All around her, shoulders tensed up. The lobby, which had the perfect acoustics for throwing a great party, also had the perfect acoustics for ruining a relaxing afternoon. Meaningful eye contact was made with everyone, anyone except for her, as we forged an unspoken agreement that to acknowledge her presence would be to encourage it. So as she sang ‘I’m a loooser,’ no one as much as nodded along.

When the song came to a close, the silence was palpable. No one dared speak or clap, at the risk of provoking her. Finally, she sighed loudly, took a breath, and … started singing Wonderwall.

So began a musical game of chicken. The more we ignored her, the louder her voice got. “Only child,” I whispered to my cousin, who was sitting across from me. Growing up, when I sang without asking, my brother responded with a wedgie that left my feet dangling over the ground. Something told me this girl had never had her underwear surgically removed.

But still, she persisted. Hallelujah. Seven Nation Army. Just before beginning her highly unanticipated cover of Hey Jude, a hostel worker, whose salary included fuelling futile dreams, approached her to compliment her singing. She accepted bashfully, putting down her guitar to flirt with him. The room breathed a collective sigh of relief. We may have lost the battle, but we won the war.

It’s a story I’ve told countless times. I know it’s relatable – the thought of singing to a crowded group of strangers is stomach-turning for even the most extroverted among us. But no one finds it as absurd as me.

As a child, I believed I was good at everything. To a fault. I thought I’d grow up to be a world-famous actress and if not, I’d settle for a world-famous singer. The issue of talent didn’t deter me, fame was my birthright.

I can’t pinpoint exactly where things changed for me, but it was probably around the time I switched schools and was treated to some good old-fashioned bullying. Childhood humiliation does have its merits: I may still be publicly performing interpretive dances if it weren’t for the helpful feedback of my peers. But after receiving a particularly vicious teardown from a new friend, it became apparent that the worst thing I could do was be seen trying. So I stopped.

Mortified at the idea of not being good at something immediately, I grew up leaving a trail of unexplored interests behind me.

As an adult, I’m no different. Too busy worrying about what people think of me and my abilities, I can’t let myself be. Even the things I’m good at seem like a fluke. When I cook for friends, I obsess over what the meal says about me. Is it good? Or does this carbonara reveal more about me than any therapeutic assessment or astrological reading ever could, that I’m a sad-sack, hack, failure who should give up cooking (and living) altogether.

“It’s delicious,” they tell me, but I know better than that. I imagine they’re typing in their group chat, titled ‘JEANNIE = loser? (confirmed)’ discussing how unpalatable the food is. Come to think of it, why are we friends at all?

So how do I maintain my happiness, you ask? Delusion. Even now, no skill seems too far out of reach. I still think I could do a backflip, no matter how many pathetic leaps I make off the diving board. Because I truly believe I’m capable and by never trying, I don’t have to prove myself wrong. But as the coming years stretch ahead of me ripe with more uncertainty than excitement, I wonder what I’ve missed out on.

While my peers plan their futures, I find myself more occupied by lives I could have had than the one I do. When I can’t sleep, I flip through my mental Rolodex of alternate-universe Jeannies. The Jeannie who’s a human rights lawyer. The Jeannie who writes for Elle. The Jeannie who knows how to do the splits. Yet instead of reaching for a branch of my metaphorical fig tree, I still find myself clinging to its trunk. But where would I be if I were less afraid of what lies beneath me rather than in front of me?

More and more, I find myself thinking of that blissfully – or willfully – ignorant busker from the hostel. I know that somewhere in there, there’s a lesson for me. Because maybe it actually doesn’t matter how I saw her. Maybe all that matters is how she saw herself.

Jean Richardson lives in Paris.