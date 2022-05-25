First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Illustration by Mary Kirkpatrick

When I was nine my grandmother taught me it was good manners to spoon away from yourself while eating soup. The rationale? I have no clue, but I do it anyway.

She was sent to finishing school in 1914 on the Canadian Prairies. She wore her soup-spooning – and other Emily Post-esque actions of refinery – like a first-place ribbon. She did so for her parents whose riches were waning on the heels of an affluent generation of Red River Valley pioneers. For her, refined manners were akin to the grades you rack up to get into a good university. They were a beacon for opportunity and pecking order in our young country.

I grew up with a single mom of five who was vehement about leveraging these same superfluous actions. She viewed them as a life raft while we rationed toilet flushes and kept the temperature in our home so cold we could only put one cheek down on the porcelain throne.

I remember the praise I received from my Grade 7 English teacher at the open house of my new high school. En route in our old Buick my mom taught me how to do a proper introduction. “Always introduce the person of greater importance first, as one would do with the Queen.” I whispered my introduction over and over under my breath until I stood before the teacher whose affection I desperately wanted to win. “Mom, I’d like you to meet my English teacher Ms. McCann. Ms. McCann, I introduce you to my mother, Aynslie Macpherson.” The teacher remarked on this moment six years later when I stood before her in my graduation cap and gown.

After graduating university with a journalism degree, I bombed my first job interview. I was asked to use the word “irregardless” in a sentence. And so I did, only to be told by the haughty gent peering at me over his reading glasses that, “irregardless is, in fact, not a word.” I was smug when, in July 2020, Merriam-Webster decided to include irregardless in its dictionary on account of its “widespread and near-constant use since 1795.″

Despite finding this pie in the face for linguists gratifying, I have regularly interrupted the stories of our boys for the last 15 to 17 years (their respective ages) to massage their words to English perfection (or what my grandmother would have considered merely acceptable). I chime in “Ethan and I, not Ethan and me,” and in the next breath, “Ethan and me, not Ethan and I.” I often roll my eyes and sigh for effect. Then there is “should have,” not “should of,” and the all-too-easy-to-botch subject and pronoun agreement (e.g., the team of soccer players is rather than the team of soccer players are).

But having just tipped to the other side of 50, I am starting to rethink many things. And being a devout defender of “proper” English is one of these things.

Why does it matter if my son rattles off a story about “Me and Ethan” rather than “Ethan and I”? The point is he’s 15 and he’s talking to us. Nothing shuts down a talking teenager faster than a grammar lesson.

In a country that takes great pride in welcoming immigrants to its communities, doesn’t nit-picking vocabulary have the potential to silence those we so desperately want to feel at home? We have much to gain from storytelling dotted with anecdotes about what life was like in a faraway place. We might even be fortunate enough to learn how to prepare a meal or learn the handiwork revered by people from a place we may never get to visit.

Am I cultivating an intolerant ear by continuing to correct the grammar of our boys? If my quest to protect the integrity of grammar comes at the cost of an open mind and heart, it’s time to change gears. My ear is judgmental about the particulars of the language I speak, yet the breadth of my own life experiences and worldliness is quite narrow. I have to wonder if my reverence for “proper” English is rooted in insecurity; the need to cling onto and defend that which I know reasonably well.

Most of us know how harrowing it is to string together a few words in a language we are learning, especially in front of someone who speaks that language fluently. I speak only one language and am still a student of it. (In a second-year political science essay I used the words “little lone” seven times, only to be told by my chuckling prof that the phrase is “let alone.”)

This grammatical mishap may not shed light on the value of blunder but mishaps like mine can be transformational. I volunteer in classrooms offering poetry workshops. A Grade 5 student misspelled a word in her poem with marvellous results. She wrote “courage will rain,” and her ears flamed red when she realized her intended word was “reign.” After considering her options she decided to go with the word “rain” because it manifested courage in a monumental and visual way. Double-nuanced words in the art of language are powerful. How can we find them when we choose our words within the confinement of steadfast rules?

I’ve decided to drop the formalities and grammatical rules that serve only as window-dressing. It’s far more important that our boys become so immersed in storytelling they skip over rules that do little more than appease the likes of Emily Post. Besides, I want to listen more attentively without breaking the flow of the story rooted in excitement to insert corrections.

I also want our boys to help stop the cycle of equating “proper” English with the quality of what one has to offer or the good graces embodied by the storyteller. Saying “Me and Ethan” does not signal selfishness or egocentricity. It signals that a storyteller is fortunate enough to have a good friend with whom they have shared a moment worth talking about.

I hope our boys will continue to feed into words that pepper the Urban Dictionary – and future Merriam-Webster editions – with syntax and vocabulary that creates space for a new lexicon. One that adopts words and ways of speaking to reflect a population of Canadians who have come from far and wide to form our beautiful mosaic.

This is far more valuable and important to humanity than sparing others the view of the back of a spoon.

Tamara Macpherson Vukusic lives in Kamloops, B.C.

