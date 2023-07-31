First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Maya Nguyen

A few weeks before my Dad passed away, the director of the nursing home where he and my Mom live called to let me know that my Mom’s wedding band had fallen off her finger. She had it waiting for me to take home as the residency doesn’t like their patients to keep valuables in the bedrooms. She also told me that she had quite a few wedding bands sitting in her office drawer waiting to be picked up by loved ones. It was a common occurrence.

When I picked it up a few weeks later it was snuggled in a nice thick plastic envelope that looked like it might have been manufactured expressly for elderly ladies’ wedding and engagement bands that fall off. I tried the ring on because it felt like the most natural thing in the world to do. It fit perfectly on my middle finger. A slim band of gold with a little row of five tiny diamonds set in white gold in the middle. Very modern and simple.

I’m a modern and simple sort of person. I don’t own gold. When I graduated from art school my Mom gave me a delicate gold necklace with a little diamond in it that was truly very pretty, but just not ‘me’. I wasn’t into gold then. I didn’t think I was into gold now. But, this wedding band looked lovely next to the silver ring I wear on my wedding finger with a hunk of wood on it in honour of my wood-cutting husband. Who knew?

I like simple.

I am the recipient of the most lovely silver jewellery from my grown-up kids. My firstborn loves to give me delicate Tiffany necklaces and bracelets, which I love to receive. My second child loves to give me indie necklaces with little thimbles and birds on them and hand-hewn necklaces that they crafted with crystals embedded in them. I love to receive them, too. My underwear drawer is crowded with boxes with just the type of jewellery I love to wear.

Never gold.

Never diamonds.

I’m just not that sort of person. Being an artist who lived modestly might be part of it. Being a kind of alternative hippyish type might be another. My sister wears all sorts of gold rings and necklaces. They look natural on her.

But I couldn’t stop looking at my Mom’s wedding band sitting so perfectly on my middle finger. I decided to bring it to a jeweller to have it polished for her, even if that meant it would sit polished in my underwear drawer for safekeeping.

Then my Dad died. Eventually, the funeral home called me to tell me that they had his jewellery waiting for me. When I dropped in to pick it up they handed me a black velvet bag. In it was his Roots watch, his silver and turquoise ring, his simple silver modern bracelet and his wedding band that looked exactly like my Mom’s ring; a simple band of gold with a tiny row of five diamonds in it set in white gold (in honour of their 50th wedding anniversary).

When I visited my Mom I brought the little velvet bag of jewellery to show her. I added a little gold heart that my Dad gave her many years ago with tiny diamonds and rubies embedded in it that I had kept for her. She had forgotten about that necklace. She tried on his wedding band and it fit perfectly on her middle finger, just like her wedding ring fit perfectly on my middle finger. I wrapped the silver bracelet on her other hand so that she had a triad of love on her neck, ring and wrist that emanated love from my Dad and could remind her of him always. She looked pretty with all that sparkly love glowing on her finger, wrist and neck.

I told my Mom about her wedding band and how I tried it on and kind of fell in love with it and how it was waiting at the jeweller, all polished up, and asked her if I could perhaps keep it for my own middle finger. She said yes! And now I have the most beautiful gold and diamond ring on my middle finger and I seem to be obsessed with it. The little line of diamonds set in white gold matches the silver Tiffany bracelet one child gave me and the pretty faceted stone ring my other child gave me. Somehow, they all relate. The hunk of wood ring looks pretty along with the whole gang, too.

Gold and silver and wood and love and mothers and fathers and children and life and death. It’s all wrapped in a mash-up of jewellery that I have surprised myself with how much I love. If you meet me on the street somewhere I will show you my twinkly new ring and ask you about yours. I’m sure that if you don’t have a story about your jewellery now, inevitably, in the future, you might. We will have lots to talk about. And it won’t just be about gold and silver and diamonds and pretty faceted stones and hunks of wood. It will be about something a little bit more.

It will be about love.

Michèle Karch-Ackerman lives in Buckhorn, Ont.