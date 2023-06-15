First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Drew Shannon

I narrowly avoided bachelorhood, finding my better half midway through my 40s. Before the big day, my wife and I had a conversation: “Do we really want to be chasing toddlers around in middle age?” The answer was no. On a good day I can take care of myself; being able to take care of other human beings for 20 or so years would be wildly optimistic.

Still, I sometimes wonder whether I disappointed my dad by not having a son to inherit his name. It’s a good name, a solid name: Farmer. It’s a name that’s earned through constant teasing in grade school and having to spell it out when someone simply can’t believe it’s actually a last name.

My father has six grandkids to carry on his genes. Yet the thought of what will happen to his memory if that name is gone occurs to me whenever I rummage through my box of memories. That’s literally what it says on the box – “Memories,” scrawled in black marker on a tin kept safe in storage. Inside sleeps the bric-a-brac of my life and the lives of those who have gone before me.

A shoeshine kit, from an age when the world went to work in suits and ties, before we started Zooming in sweatpants.

I’m confident Dad’s mementos will find a home with his grandchildren; I think my nieces and nephew will hold onto such things because of the memories they evoke. But many of the items belong to my grandfathers – and I wonder, too, about their legacy. I don’t remember my grandfathers; one died before I was born and the other when I was too young to have any memory of him. Ironically, although I knew my grandmothers, I have almost no keepsakes of theirs, only ones from their husbands.

A Kodak Jiffy camera in its original leather case, with bellows that look like something Ansel Adams might have used.

I can bequeath these things to my nieces and nephews if they’re interested. But how much will the echoes of their great-grandfathers captivate them? Will these items have any meaning to them, or will they be discovered after that generation passes away, hidden in a shoebox in a closet?

Would their children then wonder what these relics were, before adding them to an estate sale, perhaps to be picked up by some trinket-hunter enchanted by the mint condition? Or would they go unloved and end up in a landfill? Will my nieces and nephews even have children to ponder these questions?

An engineering class ring from St. Francis Xavier University, 1958, as shiny as the day it was bought.

A lighter sporting the badge of HMCS Uganda, our sole memento of Grandfather Ed’s Second World War service.

Decorative pewter shot glasses, a gift from a German businessman who used to visit our house.

Sometimes I dig into the box of memories and flick Ed’s lighter, trying to coax a spark from the flint. Grandfather George’s shoeshine kit still smells of polish. I think of the stories told to me about these men, from Ed’s shenanigans to the cottage George built with my father in Cape Breton.

A fishing knife, with an edge honed endless times for trout hauled out of brooks across Nova Scotia.

Occasionally I poke through my own keepsakes, and wonder what will become of them, a former bachelor’s things. Maybe someone will go through a box that contains something from Uncle Mark or Grandpa Fred and take a moment to wonder what we were like.

A brown felt fedora, faded to a tobacco colour on top from the relentless sun in Alberta’s badlands.

Playbills from the amateur theatre I’ve acted in, from the Fringe to community shows and beyond.

Copies of newspapers from Sept. 11, 2001, my generation’s Pearl Harbor.

Ultimately, I know the fate of everyone’s material memories, because I lived next to one of Toronto’s biggest antique markets. On a given Sunday, I could be found wandering through the aisles, careful not to seem too interested, lest I get pulled into a sales pitch. I saw the same porcelain figurines mom collected, camera models dad probably used, copies of vinyl records I listened to as a kid. Sometimes I’d pause and handle things just to relive those memories.

And then I would move on, to browse a collection of other peoples’ memories, occasionally imagining the lives behind them. At the end of the day, the vendors would pack up everything that wasn’t sold, and try again the next weekend to pique someone else’s nostalgia or imagination of lives they never knew.

The world can’t hold on to every token – every shelf and box would fill with things gradually losing their meaning. At a certain point we have to let go of the past and its artifacts, and embrace the truth that the world is for the living; everyone in it will one day be forgotten.

But I like to think that other people also dream up stories when they ponder the artifacts of other lives. And maybe one day some of those stories will be about me.

Mark Farmer lives in Toronto.