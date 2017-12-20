My family’s gravy is a symbol of love, comfort and warmth

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

There are many edible markers for holiday meals – fruitcake at Christmas, sweets during Diwali, dates for Ramadan or latkes on Hanukkah. Different cultural beliefs also have their own food rules: No meat on Fridays, for example, or fasting during Ramadan, not to mention certain foods that have been blessed, banned or cursed.

The classic North American food practices that I grew up with include such "rules" as no house salad without an anemic tomato or no grilled cheese without ketchup or, my favourite, no potato chips without wine. But the most important food ritual in my family involves gravy. While I don't know gravy's etymology in the annals of history, I can certainly trace its lineage in my family. On our feast table, it was a symbol of love, comfort and warmth. (It also made the vegetables go down easier.)

Good gravy is simple, as most powerful things are. It's not a fancy, chef-created gastronomic masterpiece, full of complex, delicate, sweet yet salty flavours. My family's gravy is drippings and flour, blended with water, boiled and seasoned with a bay leaf. And yet, it seemed so much more involved in my memory.

When I was a child, there were endless family gatherings. Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter and once in a while on Boxing Day we'd all dive into a potluck of turkey on toast, turkey pie, turkey stew and turkey with fried onions. No matter the meal, I remember lying impatiently on the couch in the basement watching endless episodes of Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom, while wafts of gravy and cigarette-scented conversation drifted down the stairs. My sisters, my cousins and me lay in wait, literally drooling with hunger. We would sit 20 feet away from a 22-inch screen watching cougars on the plains devour antelopes, while waiting to devour our own dinner. It seemed to take hours to prep the meal, even longer when you consider my mother often set the table days in advance. She'd bring out the big mahogany silverware chest, which we only saw a few times a year. She'd remove the silver cutlery from the box's teal velvet lining and carefully set each place, adding crystal wine glasses, all freshly polished for the day.

When we were finally called to the kids' table in the kitchen, with its plastic cloth and linen napkins, we would choke our way through the salad (with disgusting tomato) and pray for the gravy.

My mother's gravy could make any overcooked turkey come to life in your mouth. Suddenly, it was full of buttery goodness and sweet 'n' savoury mellow notes. You could drown your turnip in it so that the cursed vegetable ended up tasting a bit like potato and, blissfully, gravy. Gravy was always an emblem of my childhood holidays and it had the power to ease my soul.

One year, Mom tried to fool us with a ham at Christmas. There was an awkward silence. There sat this big, pinky slab of meat smothered in brown sugar and stabbed all over with cloves. It was even leaking mustard. The kids sat around the table dumbfounded, waiting for the turkey and gravy. But Mom had been reading too many Chatelaine magazines, encouraging her to mix up her holiday menus. Then, some time in the late 1970s, she began using a prepackaged gravy making powder. (Oh the convenience! The wave of the future! Be a modern homemaker!) Clearly, the gravy mix company had temporarily brainwashed my mother with its advertising.

I wanted to scream: "Just stick to the tradition mom, it's got to be real gravy." Kids need consistency, I should have reasoned with her, to feel secure and safe. We also need fresh cranberry sauce to act as a sweet distraction from the warm gravy and mashed potatoes to pool the gravy into and, if you want to get creative, add a bit of margarine (gravy's kryptonite). Instead of speaking up, we just waited until she came to her senses the following year.

As is true with many things, you only know good gravy when you've tasted bad gravy. The floury lumpy mess I had at a friend's house one year was a disgrace to the gravy gods. There I was, in high heels that pinched my feet and a fitted dress (bad, bad decision for holiday meals) flushing down chunky gravy with red wine. And, I will admit right now, that I was lying about how lovely it all was. Once, a restaurant holiday meal had something nastily upmarket I called " au jus de gravy" instead of the real thing. It was a thin watery mixture that ran off the plate and into your lap if you moved too quickly. It tasted like pepper. Ye gads.

Naturally, I had to marry into a good gravy family. My mother-in-law was big on making gravy. With five boys, she needed a lot of starch at mealtime to fill up those big-boy tummies. Gravy was the perfect foil to turn a lowly potato into a tsunami of taste and quiet the bottomless bellies before the roast ran out. Her gravy was robust and thick but smooth and creamy, too. I never knew her secret. I forgot to ask her before she died and I really wish I had.

Recently, I have taken the baton from my dear, sweet mom as I attempt to recreate those perfect childhood gravy moments for my family. Last year, as a lively mix of family and friends enjoyed our charcuterie and wine, my husband carved the 24-pound bird and I set out the vegetables (not a turnip in sight).

One guest scanned the table and exclaimed, "Where's the gravy?" She actually looked a bit panicked. This was her first family Christmas dinner in a few years and I knew there was a lot riding on the authenticity of this meal. It was clear to me that, as with a preflight check in the cockpit, there are certain checks and balances that must be in place before the meal can takeoff. Gravy is one of them. While I had taken many joyful hours to plan and prepare the meal and just minutes to make the gravy, gravy was the love that blanketed our meal. It always will be.

Wendy Walters lives in Toronto.