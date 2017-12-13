While my kids put off parenthood, I’ve found a surrogate grandchild – a puppy

First Person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

There is a time capsule in our basement. It contains the Fisher-Price ride-on bus, some battered Barbies, several Star Wars Lego sets and favourite children's books. I packed these treasures many years ago in preparation for my grandchildren.

I used to worry that I would become a grandmother at too early an age. That has not happened. Now I have to remind myself that I have always been late undertaking major life stages such as marriage and parenthood. So, becoming a grandmother in my old age should not be a shock.

Story continues below advertisement

My three children are busy building careers, establishing their nests and saving money to travel or pursue other goals. There doesn't seem to be great interest in or readiness for parenthood. The reality for now is there are no cribs on the horizon, only a dog crate. In the interim, while I'm waiting for the real deal, I have a surrogate grandchild named Miloh. He is my grand-puppy.

Two weeks after our daughter moved out of our house, she bought a puppy. Miloh is a 15-pound (overweight) chiweenie – basically a dachshund and chihuahua mix. In my opinion, this is a dangerous combination as the shortcomings of each breed could bring a host of unattractive characteristics such as miniature legs, long pointed snouts and ears or belly dragging on the ground. Fortunately, Miloh inherited some of the good characteristics such as the longer legs and medium pointy snout from the Chihuahua side.

While he's cute, it's hard to say which breed is most responsible for his highly energetic, excitable nature. When he visits our house, for the first five minutes he runs circles around my husband and me, stopping to lick our outstretched hands and nibble at our fingers, while eventually and inevitably creating a small puddle on the floor. When we visit my daughter, he runs laps around her kitchen and family room. Once he calms down, he can play fetch or tug-of-war tirelessly. It is an understatement to say he is active.

There is also a dark side to Miloh – call it "small-dog syndrome" – similar to short-man syndrome. Miloh has accepted very few humans into his world. He is prepared to protect the "chosen" by barking and growling at any strangers who dare to get close. On Halloween, he chased trick-or-treaters down our driveway and had to be dragged away from them. On walks, he sometimes challenges much larger dogs, showing a definite lack of judgment. Our daughter has consulted vets and dog trainers and is working on controlling his aggression.

There is one thing that calms – nay, paralyzes Miloh. If you dress him in clothing – a T-shirt, a coat, boots– he turns to stone. He remains in suspended animation until he is carried outside or the clothing is removed. Clothes are his time out.

Dog rearing today is very different from when I was growing up. Now, doggie obedience school is de rigueur. Miloh has attended two courses but could benefit from a refresher. His recall of commands improves significantly when food is offered as a reward.

My daughter has trained him to do a series of tricks (shake a paw, lie down, play dead, sit, jump). She has also added some questionable tricks such as "ballerina," in which he twirls around on his back legs. My view is that fewer tricks and greater adherence to strategic commands such as "NO, STOP, DOWN, OFF" would be more effective. But what do I know, I'm only the grandmother?

Story continues below advertisement

Miloh's diet does not include table scraps. Generally human food is verboten. Instead, vitamin- and mineral-fortified dried nuggets are served twice a day.

Miloh often ignores these offerings for hours, which speaks to their appeal. My daughter informs me human foods such as chocolates and grapes will poison dogs. I refrain from telling her that years ago I probably fed those foods to my beagle as a treat and he didn't die of people-food poisoning.

My dog used to sleep on an old blanket in the kitchen and wasn't allowed on any furniture. Miloh first slept in a crate but now is given free range of the family room. Recently, he has learned how to circumvent the gate blocking the stairs and each night he scratches at my daughter's bedroom door, usually ending up in her bed. During the day, Miloh sits and naps on the back of the highest couch or chair so that he can see what's going on and possibly reduce the neck strain of constantly looking up at humans.

Miloh is three years old and from what I have observed, it's pretty clear that he's in charge. As a fan of Dog Whisperer and a believer in "Spare the rod and spoil the dog," I would like to see a power shift.

Recently, we had a chance to practise "tough love" when my daughter took a short holiday and my husband and I were entrusted with the grand-puppy. We started the week by showing Miloh the areas on the floor and on one chair where he could sleep. By week's end, all the chairs and couches were covered in protective towels.

Many of my friends have grandchildren and I am happy to hear about their latest achievements. I have moments of envy, but I try to be pragmatic and remind myself that I am a grandma-in-training and some day I may get to hold a baby, push a stroller and brag to my friends. In the interim, I will enjoy Miloh, his joie de vivre, his boundless energy and his absolute love for a select few people, including me.

Story continues below advertisement

Elaine Peebles lives in Ottawa.