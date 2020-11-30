 Skip to main content
Food & Wine

24 Treats of Christmas: Sign up to receive a daily recipe by text

Special to The Globe and Mail
The Globe is launching a new way to connect readers with recipes this holiday season.

24 Treats of Christmas is a free series for readers over text. From Dec. 1 to 24, we will send out a text message each day with a link to a recipe for a new holiday treat.

You’re invited to send us your baking questions and photos of what you’ve baked.

Sign up to receive a recipe by text message every day from Dec. 1 to 24, either by inputting your cellphone number in the box below or by visiting this link.

Tip: Add us to your contact list so you recognize the sender. We promise to never spam your phone. You can unsubscribe at any time.

