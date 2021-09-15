 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Food & Wine

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Waters on wine

A new release from Burgundy winery showcases the vibrancy of pinot noir

Christopher Waters
Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Pinot noir grapes at the Trigny winery, in north-eastern France, on Sept. 13. While the weather during the summer months helps to shape the quality of the wine we receive in bottle, the final stages of the growing cycle, how healthy the crop is and how those grapes are handled really dictate its success.

FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP/Getty Images

Laurent Delaunay, the fifth generation of a winemaking family based in Burgundy, recalls customers visiting his grandfather in the cellar in spring and summer months would often ask what to expect from the coming vintage.

His reply was always the same: “I’ll know in September.”

While the weather during the summer months helps to shape the quality of the wine we receive in bottle, the final stages of the growing cycle, how healthy the crop is and how those grapes are handled really dictate its success. The success of the wines overall helps to determine the quality of any vintage.

Story continues below advertisement

As a tribute to his grandfather, Delaunay named his largest production wines Septembre. A chardonnay and a pinot noir produced with grapes grown throughout Burgundy, the two wines are helping to re-introduce consumers to the wines of Edouard Delaunay, which was established in 1893.

Laurent Delaunay sold the domaine and its vineyards in the 1990s and turned his attention to making wines in the south of France. International success with wine brands, including Les Jamelles and Abbott and Delaunay, put him in a position in 1997 to buy back the family’s brand and cellar.

The latest release of Septembre will be available to Ontario consumers as part of the LCBO’s Sept. 18 Vintages Release. It’s a vibrant and modern style red wine that showcases the fruit and freshness of the pinot noir grape, which makes it appealing to drink now as well as a solid option to stock away in the cellar for later. It’s recommended with other reds and whites – and one age-worthy rosé – that are worth stocking up on.

Château d’Aquéria Tavel 2020 (France), $24.95

rating out of 100

90

A consistent performer from Tavel, an appellation in the south of France that only produces rosé, d’Aquéria is a great introduction the region’s full-bodied take on pink wines. A blend of grenache and a mix of other regional grapes, this is a fresh and enjoyable wine to enjoy with a meal in the coming months. Drink now to 2023. Available in Ontario at the above price, $31.99 in British Columbia, $23.85 in Quebec.

Church & State Wines Cabernet Franc 2017 (Canada), $36.79

rating out of 100

90

Church & State has attracted attention from red wine lovers for many years, largely on the strength of its syrah and red blends. This cabernet franc is made in a ripe and rich style, with lots of savoury and cedar notes adding interest to the core of dark fruit flavours. Decant before serving for best enjoyment. Drink now to 2027. Available direct through churchandstatewines.com.

Story continues below advertisement

Cusumano Noà 2016 (Italy), $31.95

rating out of 100

90

Inspired by the so-called Super Tuscan reds, which blended the native sangiovese grape with international varieties such as cabernet and merlot to the delight of critics and connoisseurs, Cusumano has produced a full-bodied red wine in Sicily. Noà is a blend of nero d’avola with merlot and cabernet, which results in a ripe and complex wine that offers attractive spice and savoury notes. Drink now to 2024. Available in Ontario.

Edouard Delaunay Septembre Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2019 (France), $25.95

rating out of 100

88

An enjoyable expression of pinot noir from Burgundy, this red wine is produced from grapes that come from vineyards in the celebrated Côte de Beaune and Côte de Nuits regions as well as farther south (in the Côte Chalonnaise) for added freshness. A mix of bright and ripe fruit flavours dominates the aroma and flavour and works to effectively showcase the vibrant and juicy character of pinot noir. Drink now to 2025. Available at the above price in Ontario, $32.99 in New Brunswick.

Moon Curser Roussane Marsanne 2020 (Canada), $27.99

rating out of 100

89

Located in Osoyoos, Moon Curser produces a dizzying array of red and white wines from a diverse range of grape varieties each vintage. This rich and rewarding dry white blend stands out from the current releases thanks to its concentrated and honeyed character. Made in a full-bodied style, with peach and toast notes backed by citrus, this is a flavourful white that promises to develop more richness and complexity over the next three to five years. Vegan friendly. Available direct through mooncurser.com.

Story continues below advertisement

Orofino Vineyards Gamay 2020 (Canada), $21.65

rating out of 100

90

Based in the Similkameen, the family-owned Orofino winery produces a range of expressive and enjoyable reds and whites. This gamay is always a standout. The new vintage is bright and juicy, offering the red fruit and peppery spice essence that make the gamay grape so appealing. Drink now to 2023. Available direct through orofinovineyards.com.

Terravista Vineyards Viognier 2020 (Canada), $24

rating out of 100

90

Terravista focuses its efforts on producing aromatic and enticing white wines from the Okanagan. The portfolio has expanded recently to include this fragrant expression of viognier. The grapes come from vineyards located in Osoyoos and Naramata. Fermentation and aging took place in stainless steel tanks to preserve the fruity intensity. Drink now to 2023. Available direct through terravistavineyards.com.

Tenuta Guado al Tasso Cont’Ugo 2018 (Italy), $56.95

rating out of 100

92

Produced at Antinori’s Guado al Tasso in Bolgheri, this stylish red is produced strictly from merlot. A red with terrific cedar and spice fragrance and ripe personality, this is bright and nicely layered. It’s approachable now but has structure and lively acidity to mature gracefully. Drink now to 2030. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $54.25 in Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

Waterkloof Circle of Life Chenin Blanc/Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (South Africa), $21.95

rating out of 100

88

Winemakers in South Africa have taken to blending other grapes with chenin blanc to produce white wines with more fragrance, intensity and complexity. This appealing example looks to sauvignon blanc to add some zesty citrus flavours to the richer and more honeyed notes commonly found in chenin. Released as a four-year-old wine, this is showing remarkable freshness and intensity, with herbal and citrus flavours that carry through to a lingering finish. Drink now to 2026. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies