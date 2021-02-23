 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Food & Wine

Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

Are all spirits gluten-free?

Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

The wall of a Paris restaurant is decorated with spirits bottles on July 5, 2017.

Charles Platiau/Reuters

For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

While some spirits actually advertise that they are gluten-free, most distilled liquors can make the claim. Even ones made from wheat, barley or other gluten-containing grains are considered gluten-free because of how they’re made.

The process of distillation converts a liquid into a vapour that is then condensed back into liquid form. Spirits producers seek to separate alcohol from everything else. Since gluten doesn’t vapourize along with other proteins, it doesn’t pass through the distillation process, if done properly.

Story continues below advertisement

Unless a flavouring or additive containing gluten is added after distillation, distilled liquors are considered safe for gluten-free diets.

A number of additives that can contribute colour, texture or flavour to finished spirits are legally allowed without requiring labelling. Concerns have also been raised about cross-contamination in facilities that process products containing wheat, barley or rye. It’s always best to check with producers about their methods and handling for a particular product. As a rule, premium brands are more likely to be pure expressions than cheaper products.

Gluten-containing grains are often used in the production of whiskey, bourbon and rye as well as vodka and gin. Thankfully popular vodka producers have been encouraged to promote what their base ingredients are, such as corn for Tito’s Handmade Vodka, grapes for Cîroc or potatoes for Luksusowa. Canadian distillers will be required to state which products are used to make their vodkas on their labels by December, 2022.

Other safe bets include rums made from sugar cane, traditional tequila made from a base of 100-per-cent blue agave or brandy, which is spirit made by distilling wine. Wine is naturally gluten-free and safe for those with celiac disease.

According to Canadian labelling laws, manufacturers of alcoholic beverages must state the presence of gluten. It can be declared within the ingredient list if an ingredient list is provided. If not, it must be stated within a “Contains” statement.

Gluten-free marketing hasn’t been commonplace in the spirits world, in part due to different countries’ labelling laws. But the continuing success of White Claw and other hard seltzers, which frequently advertise their low-alcohol, gluten-free and vegan-friendly nature as part of a health-conscious message, is sure to change how others in the industry market themselves.

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies