Food & Wine Bench Brewing Stone Road White Ale, Ontario

Beppi Crosariol’s Pick of the Week

Bench Brewing Stone Road White Ale, Ontario

Beppi Crosariol Wine & Spirits Columnist
This pours clear golden if you don’t agitate the can, with only a modicum of the hazy sediment that characterizes white ales. And it’s a gem for summer – light, crisp and subtly tangy, with prominent coriander flavour joined by a whisper of lemon. The effervescence comes across mid-way between creamy and zesty and the alcohol is moderate, at 4.2 per cent. Brewed by a relatively new and very fine brewery in the Niagara Escarpment region, it’s a Belgian-style brew made with wheat and spelt malts as well as oats. A brilliant partner for light seafood dishes, salads or light Indian curries. Available in Ontario.

  • Region: Niagara
  • Price: $3.15 per 473-ml can

rating out of 100

89

