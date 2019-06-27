Bench Brewing Stone Road White Ale, Ontario

This pours clear golden if you don’t agitate the can, with only a modicum of the hazy sediment that characterizes white ales. And it’s a gem for summer – light, crisp and subtly tangy, with prominent coriander flavour joined by a whisper of lemon. The effervescence comes across mid-way between creamy and zesty and the alcohol is moderate, at 4.2 per cent. Brewed by a relatively new and very fine brewery in the Niagara Escarpment region, it’s a Belgian-style brew made with wheat and spelt malts as well as oats. A brilliant partner for light seafood dishes, salads or light Indian curries. Available in Ontario.
- Region: Niagara
- Price: $3.15 per 473-ml can