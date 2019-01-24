Benjamin Bridge Riesling 2016, Nova Scotia

Wine does not get much more vibrant than this. Benjamin Bridge, the sparkling-wine specialist, has crafted a superb still riesling that combines a dollop of off-dry sweetness with electric-tart acidity for remarkable tension and balance. The flavours suggest lemon-lime, red berries, stone fruit and saline minerality. A wine that can melt the winter’s snow and brighten up any room. Available at the price below from the winery, benjaminbridge.com, $24.99 in Nova Scotia liquor stores, $25.99 in New Brunswick.
- Year: 2016
- Region: Gaspereau Valley
- Varietal: Riesling
- Price: $24.95
