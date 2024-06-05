Burger recipes: Kimchi bacon smash burger and grilled paneer and watermelon

Open this photo in gallery: Devan Rajkumar's grilled paneer and watermelon sandwich with cilantro pesto.Christie Vuong/The Globe and Mail

Grilled Paneer and Watermelon Sandwich with Cilantro Pesto

Excerpted from Mad Love: Big Flavors Made to Share, from South Asia to the West Indies by Devan Rajkumar.

Makes two sandwiches

Ingredients

4 tsp grapeseed oil

8 oz paneer cut into 2 x 3-inch slices, 1/3 inch thick

4 slices watermelon, about 1/2 inch thick, patted dry

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp butter

2 hamburger buns

1 cup arugula

1/4 red onion, sliced

Cilantro pesto

2 cloves garlic

1-1/2 cups packed cilantro leaves

1/3 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

2 tbsp pine nuts

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Herb-lemon mayo

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tsp lemon zest

1 tbsp finely chopped chives

1 tbsp finely chopped dill

1 tbsp finely chopped parsley

1 tbsp finely chopped cilantro

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Preparation

Preheat the BBQ to high heat.

To get the best grill results, pat the watermelon dry before grilling. Brush oil over paneer and watermelon. Season with salt and pepper. Add paneer and watermelon to the grill and sear for 2–3 minutes, until charred on both sides.

Cilantro pesto: Combine all ingredients, except oil, in a food processor or blender. Pulse until incorporated and slightly chunky. Slowly drizzle in oil until emulsified. (Take care not to over blend it; otherwise, you’ll heat the pesto.)

Herb-lemon mayo: Combine all ingredients in a measuring jug. Using an immersion blender, blend for 10-15 seconds at the base of the vessel, then gently move up and down until mixture is completely emulsified. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

Assembly: Lightly butter the cut sides of the hamburger buns. Place on the grill, buttered side down. Toast for 1-2 minutes, until golden brown.

Transfer buns to plates. Brush cut side of bottom bun with pesto and cut side of top bun with herb-lemon mayo. To the bottom bun, add the paneer, watermelon, arugula and red onion slices. Cover with top bun. Serve warm.

This burger season, chefs are thinking outside the bun

Open this photo in gallery: Justin Cheung’s Kimchi Bacon Smash Burger.Richard Won/Supplied

Kimchi Bacon Smash Burger

Shared by Justin Cheung of Street Hawker

Makes 2 double smash burgers

Ingredients

Sauce:

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sriracha

1 teaspoon juice from kimchi (optional)

Relish:

1 tablespoon kimchi, roughly chopped or diced 1/2″

1 tablespoon white onion, diced 1/2″

1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil

Burger:

12 oz freshly ground beef

4-6 strips of cooked bacon

4 slices of American cheese

2 buns (preferably 4″ Hawaiian sweet rolls, potato rolls or brioche buns)

iceberg lettuce (optional)

salt

pepper

You will also need:

small pan

cast iron pan

burger press or metal spatula and tong

Preparation

Mix the mayonnaise and sriracha together to make the burger sauce. If you are using kimchi from a jar, you may reserve a teaspoon of its juices to mix into the sauce.

To make the topping, heat a saucepan and briefly fry in oil the onion and kimchi for 10 seconds. Set aside.

For the burger grind, ask your butcher for a 75/25 blend (lean to fat ratio) You can also make your own grind by using your favourite blend (we like to use brisket and chuck). To make the patties, divide meat into four 3 oz balls. Set aside.

Heat the cast iron pan to medium and gently toast the buns. Set aside.

Wipe the cast iron clean with a paper towel and increase heat to high. Smash one patty at a time by using a burger press directly onto the dry cast iron pan. In a circular motion continue pressing until the patty is thin and around 5″ in circumference. If you’re using a metal spatula, use tongs in your other hand to push against the spatula.

Release the press and season with salt and pepper to your liking. Let the patty fry for about 20-30 seconds before flipping.

Flip the patty and apply a slice of American cheese. After 10 seconds, remove and set aside. Repeat the process until you have created and stacked two double patties with cheese.

To assemble the burgers, place two patties with cheese on the bottom of the toasted bun. Add the kimchi onion mixture, the bacon and the lettuce on top. Spoon a tablespoon of sauce onto the top bun. Crown the burger and repeat the same process with the second burger. Enjoy on its own or with your favourite sides.

Note: Alternatively you can make 4 smaller burgers with a single patty and cheese. But for the ultimate umami experience, double up the patties since they are thin and crisp.