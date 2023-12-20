Open this photo in gallery: Turkey pot pie.Julie Van Rosendaal/The Globe and Mail

Holidays bring both pleasure and pressure – around increased demands on our social schedules, constraints on our credit cards and pulling off multicourse feasts.

Who’s around the table is more important than what’s on it, but we still want everyone to eat well – while keeping grocery bills affordable. Potlucks or communal feasts spread out the work and expense of an elaborate meal.

If your family and friends are in close proximity, a progressive dinner – appetizers at one house, main at another, dessert at a third – is also a good way to get a walk in before courses. A friend with teenagers and extended family got into the habit of roasting two turkeys the day before the holiday, to reheat and serve as gravy-doused open-faced sandwiches on a day already packed with activity.

Then there’s the option of turning a multicourse feast into a one-pan meal.

A big pot pie is perfect for feeding a large group, incorporating all the elements of a classic turkey dinner in an infinitely customizable way. Start with raw or leftover cooked turkey or chicken or ham, or keep it vegetarian or vegan for both the filling and the gravy. Divvy the mixture into small ovenproof dishes for individual pot pies, or cook everything up in one big pan – a deep skillet or braising pan is ideal. Top with mashed potatoes or stuffing or both, then slide it into the oven and the work is done.

There’s no need to stress over the timing of multiple dishes, carving the bird or cleaning up a pile of pots, pans and serving dishes. A giant pot pie will hold its heat well and makes an entrance when you bring it to the table, while individual servings are perfect for a casual meal eaten while curled up on the couch. If you want to streamline things even further, top your pie with store-bought puff pastry, cut a few slits to allow steam to escape, then brush with a little egg for a glossy finish.

And if you end up going the traditional turkey dinner route, you can turn to this recipe to use up all the leftovers.

A Big Holiday Turkey Pot Pie

These measurements are flexible and can be easily scaled up or down. Start with a mirepoix of onion, carrot and celery, then add whatever you like or have on hand – root veggies, Brussels sprouts, peas, cauliflower, lentils. Fill your skillet with meat and/or veggies, and aim for about 2 tablespoons of flour per cup of stock for the gravy. Taste as you go, and make it as saucy as you like. Use whatever formula for mashed potatoes and stuffing you prefer – there’s no shame in using the boxed stuff.

Canola or other vegetable oil, for cooking

1 onion, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2-3 cups chopped raw or cooked vegetables (root veg, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, peas)

4 cups chopped cooked chicken or turkey (or more veg)

1/4 cup all-purpose flour (or gluten-free flour)

2 cups chicken, turkey or vegetable stock

2 tsp fresh thyme, leaves pulled off stems, or 1 tsp dried thyme

Salt and pepper, to taste

5-6 cups mashed potatoes

3 cups uncooked stuffing (optional, or use more mashed potatoes)

1/4 cup butter, melted (optional)

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Set a large, deep ovenproof skillet or braising pan over medium-high heat and add a drizzle of oil. Sauté the onion, celery and carrot for a few minutes until soft; add chopped veggies, along with chicken or turkey, then sprinkle with flour.

Stir to coat the meat and veggies with flour, then stir in the stock, bring to a simmer and cook until thickened, seasoning with thyme, salt and pepper. Add more stock (or water) if it gets too thick.

If you prefer, or if your pan is not ovenproof, transfer the mixture to a shallow baking dish, or a few individual oven-proof baking dishes. Top with mashed potatoes, and stuffing if using, however you want to arrange them. Drizzle with melted butter on top.

Bake for 30-40 minutes, until the gravy is bubbly and the top is golden. Serves about 8.