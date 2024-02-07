When date night can mean different things to different people, it can be tricky to find the right atmosphere and food.

The Globe asked trusted industry pros to help us map the best date-night eats in cities across Canada – from unassuming affordable gems, to casual hot spots to sexy splurges. These 26 restaurants are always worth a visit, whether it’s for a first date after swiping right or a special milestone with a significant other.

Skip to a city • Halifax • Edmonton • Montreal • Toronto • Vancouver • Winnipeg • Calgary • Ottawa

HALIFAX

Mirchi Tandoor ($)

“Indian is one of my favourite cuisines – and I don’t think enough people go to Mirchi Tandoor. It is conveniently located in Pizza Corner in downtown Halifax, which is a famous food destination. I can’t even remember how I stumbled upon this spot; it’s very unassuming. But really, really high-quality food. It’s family-run; their whole family is in there. Getting to experience authentic Indian food in Halifax is a real treat because it’s something we haven’t had for years.

The flavours are just crave-able. The dal makhani is spectacular: a very creamy, smoky lentil dish that is seemingly very basic, but so homey and incredibly delicious. There is the lamb Madras, which is brilliant. And the garlic naan is the best I’ve ever tasted. I cook a lot, so whenever I go out, I want to eat stuff I don’t – or can’t – cook at home.”

– Andy Hay, chef and food content creator at Andy’s East Coast Kitchen

Open this photo in gallery: Dear Friend Cocktail barHandout

Dear Friend Bar ($$)

“Although it’s across the bridge in Dartmouth, Dear Friend Bar is worth the quick trip every time. It is easy to find a quiet corner for a private moment. The kitchen puts out thoughtful, seasonal, shareable plates from a very small kitchen and bar setup. The food menu is concise and considered, the beverage program is creative and dialled in, and the service is always laid back and friendly.

The owners both come from cocktail backgrounds. The Fruit Loops milk punch is one of the best I have ever had. I love the ‘Let Us Cook for You’ option. Having the kitchen send me what they think is best is always my favourite way to enjoy a menu. Dear Friend has a wonderful patio in the summer, and my pup, Tillie, is always a third wheel whenever that is an option!”

– Natalie Rosen, chef and co-owner of Fawn Restaurant

Bar Kismet ($$$)

Open this photo in gallery: Bar KismetJessica Emin/Handout

“My absolute favourite date-night pick in town is, without question, Bar Kismet – and it has been for years. The space is intimate and cozy, and they specialize in the freshest seafood and beautiful handmade pasta and have a fantastic beverage list with so many local options. I like to pregame that menu with my date: The mainstay dishes, like the carrots, crab and Béarnaise and the raw scallop appetizer, are always a must. The scallop will rotate seasonally, but my favourite has radish and black sesame. It’s the scallop dish of my dreams. We always share a pasta dish: A current favourite is the squash crown, brown butter and hazelnut – it’s gorgeous and tastes incredible.

If there’s a seasonal whole fish option on the menu, please say yes; we’ve never been disappointed. And, of course, there’s dessert. On date nights here, meals will start with the raw scallop and a cocktail and end with the same scallop dish and a little digestif from the bar. It might sound unusual, but I have yet to meet a date that complains when we order the scallops again at the end of the meal.”

– Rozina Darvesh, co-owner of North Brewing Co.

EDMONTON

Open this photo in gallery: OTTO Food & DrinkJay Walker/Handout

OTTO Food & Drink ($)

“Located in Norwood, OTTO Food & Drink is hands down the best spot for beer in north-central Edmonton. The menu is similarly casual-refined: sausages – everything from Peruvian and blueberry sage to smoked gouda-filled – and a never boring craft-beer rotation. The unpretentious, family-friendly gastropub was inspired by Amsterdam’s neighbourhood cafés.

You can come dressed up – or dressed down – without sticking out. I always appreciate that, if need be, my young kids are welcomed, too. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see its gregarious owner, Ed, serving tables while holding a baby so that a young couple can better enjoy their meal. My daughter is somewhat of a local celebrity there, as she’s been going since she was three weeks old. She’s crazy for the mac ‘n’ cheese. The fish and chips are amazing, not just because of the perfectly crisp beer-battered haddock but the garlic-herb-buttered fries. Plus, it’s enough to feed two.”

– Omar Mouallem, author, director of The Lebanese Burger Mafia

Sauce Modern Caribbean Cuisine

Sauce Modern Caribbean Cuisine ($$)

“Tucked away in a strip mall in North Edmonton, Sauce Modern Caribbean Cuisine is worth the trek for a memorable date night. Sauce is a first-of-its-kind dining experience for Edmonton and does not disappoint. We know the quality, service and experience will be consistent. What sets it apart is its comforting vibes, mouth-watering flavours and an ever-changing lineup of entertainment such as themed brunches, parking lot jams and live DJs.

Open this photo in gallery: Sauce Modern Caribbean Cuisine EdmontonJennifer/Sauce Modern Caribbean Cuisine

Come for the meal and leave with a unique experience that transports guests to the Caribbean islands with flavour-packed bites representing the diversity of the islands. The brown stewed chicken is moist and dripping in flavour, and the macaroni pie soaks up the jus from the chicken. The oxtail with cou cou is tasty, tender and delicious. Those cod fish cakes – oh boy, they’re a sauce sensation! That sweet and tangy tamarind sauce is a game-changer. The beverage menu is like no other Caribbean establishment across the city. Created by Erick Rosende of Ultimate Bartending School, you can find mocktails, cocktails and traditional offerings like sorrel or bush tea reminiscent of Barbados. Pro tip: Ask for your drink pressed if you don’t have a sweet tooth.”

– Rochelle Ignacio, founder and co-lead of Feed the Soul Dining Week, with co-lead Sara Awatta

Moonga Nori ($$$)

“When my lovely wife, Svitlana, and I went to Moonga Nori for a date night, we absolutely loved their Japanese cuisine and left craving to come back. The dining room has an elegant vibe; it’s simple but sophisticated. The quality of seafood is exceptional – the best in Edmonton – and their share plates are artistic, elegant and balanced. We really love everything, especially the sashimi platter and the dishes that are wood-smoked table-side. They even offer fish butchery demos at times – it is amazing to see the mastery.

The intimacy of the space and bar seating makes for a fun experience watching the chefs prepare the plates. The formal service here makes the dining experience feel special; the service is attentive, and it is obvious that the staff takes pride in their beautiful food. Moonga Nori is a great place for a celebration. This place is kid-friendly – and our four-year-old enjoys many of their takeout dishes as well – however, we try to go there as a special date treat.”

– Kaskite Wastim (Scott Jonathan Iserhoff) Mushkego Chef from Attawapiskat First Nations and founder of Pei Pei Chei Ow

MONTREAL

Open this photo in gallery: Épicerie Pumpui MontrealMatthew Perrin/Handout

Épicerie Pumpui ($)

“Épicerie Pumpui is a very good Thai spot in the Little Italy neighbourhood of Montreal. You can find all the Thai classics there, like pad Thai and green Thai curry, with a bit of a local twist. There is always a new menu with items from $4 to $17. The dining room is probably 250 square feet. There are stools by the window and a diner-style menu above the counter. There’s nothing romantic in there. It’s superbright, but it’s a good spot for a casual first date; it’s a safe zone where everyone’s very friendly.

But being a chef, the first thing I’m focusing on for a date night – or date lunch – is the food. There’s no other place in Montreal where you can get authentic Thai food like that. I think it’s a place to surprise someone who may not have tried it before or thinks the Thai Express chain is what the cuisine looks like. Bringing them to the real deal could be fun.”

– Laurent Dagenais, chef, content creator and author of Always Hungry! The Cookbook

Mon Lapin ($$$)

“Mon Lapin is our birthday, anniversary and celebration go-to. There’s always a buzz in the room, but not so loud that you can’t have a conversation. The service is sincere, knowledgeable and enthusiastic, which is a big part of what makes it a repeat date night spot for us. The cuisine here, in many ways, defies categories. French? Italian? Québécois? There’s a huge emphasis on local produce, proteins and seafood, and the excitement when the crabe des neiges comes in is palpable. Sea urchin from Rimouski with homemade tagliatelle and their amazing sourdough-brined fried chicken characterize the playful, inventive dishes on the menu. As for dessert, it’s one huge ‘wow’ every time, and we never miss it. The buckwheat cake with honey and fromage frais is always a winner but I’m partial to the chestnut-Amaro Nanaimo bars. Mon Lapin is definitely a splurge, but within that price range, it really offers value for the price. From the minute we step in the door to the moment we depart, buoyed by good food and wine – and kindness – we always walk away saying, ‘Wasn’t that fantastic!’ ”

– Ivy Lerner-Frank, food and travel writer

Open this photo in gallery: Elena restaurantDominique Lafond/Handout

Elena ($$)

“Elena is the perfect spot for a date. The Italian restaurant serves what may be my favourite pizza in Montreal. But there’s way more: They have great antipasti – I have a sweet spot for their suppli al telefono. Sharing antipasti is a great way to start a meal with someone and engage in conversation. The decor is cozy but sexy at the same time and very elegant. There’s enough ambiance that you don’t feel like everyone is listening to your conversation.

The service is always superefficient, and you can feel everyone is happy to work there. I always have a Margherita pizza – they do it perfectly. I’m also a big fan of their Passion Patate pizza with smoked cheese, roasted garlic cream and onions. Elena has a great wine list, which is another reason why I keep going back. I always finish with something sweet, either their cannoli or olive oil cake.”

– Patrice Demers, chef and co-owner of Sabayon

TORONTO

Shashkay ($)

“My idea of a date night involves something that isn’t pretentious. Shashkay is fun, zero-proof, completely halal, value for your wallet and there’s a crowd of all ages. Try the very authentic bun kebab from the streets of Pakistan. It’s a shallow-fried shami kebab – a very smooth-textured meat patty. All layered into a typical burger bun-style sandwich. The mint chutney and some tamarind give the ultimate umami. The paya, which is beef feet trotters, is a savoury and hearty dish with depth from the slow cooking process. You want to eat this with your hands with house-baked naan doused in the gravy – you’re in for a treat.

The restaurant has an extensive mocktail and falooda menu. I am a chai enthusiast. Their matka chai, which is milk tea brewed in earthen clay pots that enhance the flavour profile, is a dream come true. Their desserts are on point. If you have tasted kheer from the streets of Pakistan or India, Shashkay’s matka kheer sends you time travelling.”

– Suman Ali Sayed, chef and founder of the House of Khaleej

Rhum Corner

Rhum Corner ($$)

Open this photo in gallery: Rhum Corner Drink TrioHandout

“Toronto has such a vibrant Caribbean food scene, but I don’t think people think of these spots as date night places; it’s time that changes. Rhum Corner is such a cool, vibey Haitian restaurant and bar. It’s small and cozy, and the walls are covered in beautiful artwork by the owner’s husband, Roland. It’s the perfect place for a romantic, low-key date that feels like a mini vacation.

The creamy and flavourful macaroni au gratin – think Haitian-style macaroni and cheese – will make you forget about other mac ‘n’ cheeses. You can’t go to a Haitian restaurant and not try griot, the famous marinated fried pork. And the cashew chicken (poul ak nwa) is my favourite dish on the menu. This Haitian stewed chicken is tangy, bright and so, so delicious. Also, try their rum punch and fun slushies.”

– Eden Hagos, creator of Black Foodie

Sakai Bar ($$$)

“Toronto is a dense city for great culinary experiences, but a romantic date is more than just tasty food. Sakai is a modern Japanese restaurant with an intimate vibe that feels like a departure. Small, cozy and tucked away in the west end, their smaller dishes and curated list of sake and shochu make for amazing options for a date night – or any occasion – where you would like to pace yourself and keep your focus on where it belongs: the person you’re with.”

– Christina Veira, co-owner of Bar Mordecai

VANCOUVER

Unchai ($)

Open this photo in gallery: Unchai restaurantHandout

“Unchai is a tiny place in Kitsilano with just a few tables, but it is the epitome of a homey, rustic, mom-and-pop place run by a dedicated Thai couple. They have a few popular classics, but I go here for their lesser-known Thai dishes you won’t find elsewhere. Their food actually satisfies my cravings for my home cuisine. They make their own curry pastes, which is rare for Thai restaurants, and the flavours are comparable to what I’d have in Thailand. Unchai has the best Thai takeout in town, and the portion size is generous. If you’re eating in, their boat noodles are amazing. It’s a beef noodle soup that’s not commonly sold at other Thai places because it isn’t a simple dish to make and requires a huge amount of prep. For takeout, I love their grilled pork jowl with nam jim jaew dipping sauce. It is flavourful and tender, and the dipping sauce is spot on.”

– Pailin Chongchitnant, chef, YouTuber, author of Sabai: 100 Simple Thai Recipes for Any Day of the Week

Bodega on Main ($$)

“Previously La Bodega, our family and friends have been going to Bodega on Main Street for decades. Whenever I think of celebratory dinners, I think of here. The service is always so amazing and personable. I love supporting small businesses that treat their team – and their guests – well. Date night for us is about sharing, so Spanish tapas is always great for that.

Bodega

Open this photo in gallery: Bodega on Main restaurant VancouverHandout

Order the paella right away; it takes about 30 minutes to make – I get the Mixta with seafood, chicken and chorizo. The Padrón peppers are always a surprise – some are mild, some are spicy – and I’m always up for the gamble. They remind me of so many fond memories of my travels, and I love the little kick added to all the scrumptious flavours. For dessert, the churros are like no other. They come with mascarpone cheese and warm chocolate for dipping; it’s like elevated tiramisu flavours.”

– Snitsmana (Inez Cook) of Nuxalk Nation, founder of Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro and Salmon n’ Bannock on the Fly

Dachi Vancouver ($$$)

“Whether it’s for an intimate weeknight tête-à-tête or a special milestone celebration, Dachi is one of my favourite spots that bridges both date-night occasions seamlessly. It’s no exaggeration to say that the Dachi crew makes you feel like family. They’ve created a vibe that’s lively and comfortable with an incredible sense of ease. Head chef Ben Berwick leans into his Japanese-Jewish heritage and years of living and working in Peru as key culinary touchstones. He takes a collaborative approach to menu development with his kitchen team, drawing upon their Québécois, Tokyo and Thai roots. On festive evenings, the ‘Trust Us Tonight’ share-tasting menu is a delicious indulgence. But even when a full-pull dinner isn’t what we’re after, my husband and I also love perching at the bar over a cheeky cocktail (or two) and a couple of snacks. For me, though, Dachi’s sake selection is a jewel. There isn’t a spot in Vancouver that features sake offerings of this scope and calibre – exceptional doesn’t even begin to cover it.”

– Joie Alvaro Kent, Canadian Culinary Championship head judge, co-author of Where the River Narrows: Classic French & Nostalgic Québécois Recipes from St. Lawrence Restaurant

Open this photo in gallery: Hoagie BoyzHandout

WINNIPEG

“My budget-friendly date-night spot is Hoagie Boyz [$]. This quirky spot in South Osborne has built its brand on cheeky wit and undeniably crave-able sub sandwiches.

For something romantic, I head to Parcel Pizza [$$]. The two-storey dining room has rich jewel tones, an eclectic mix of Art Deco geometry, a classic checkered floor and cozy booths. The menu is classic but spiced up with lots of pickles and chili dips.

At Petit Socco [$$$], the set menu changes constantly, and every dish is seasonal, soulful and sophisticated. The intimacy of the space blends the comfort of home with impeccable service and masterful menu curation.”

– Emily Butcher, executive chef of Nola and Bar Accanto

CALGARY

“I suggest ordering a few dishes at First Street Market [$] to share with your date. My personal favourite stalls are Pure Street Food for Vietnamese, Saffron Street and La Mano for pasta.

Open this photo in gallery: Chicken Pho and sesame doughnut from Pure Street Food at First Street Market.Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

There’s a lot to love about Mot To [$$]: the robust Vietnamese flavours, the trendy space, the warm hospitability of a family-owned business and their pho grilled cheese served with a side of pho broth for dipping your gooey sandwich into.

Fortuna’s Row [$$$] features one of the most stunning and sexy spaces in Calgary. Chef Mikko Tamarra highlights the brightness of Latin cuisine with yellowfin aguachile, scallop served with a passionfruit leche de tigre and beef empanadas wrapped in their flaky house-made dough.”

– Carmen Cheng, food writer, CBC Radio guest foodie

OTTAWA

“My favourite budget-friendly spot in Ottawa is Meadows Diner [$]. I get their garden scramble, and you can watch WWE wrestling while you eat.

For a mid-range date night, I recommend Kiko Sushi & Yakitori [$$]. The food and service are both consistently great – I just wish they’d reopen on Mondays again.

My favourite special occasion spot is definitely Alice [$$$]. The eight-course tasting menu is plant-based and fermentation-focused, with a mind-blowing juice pairing available. The evening is a visual experience as much as a flavour journey.”

– Marc Lepine chef-owner of Atelier Ottawa