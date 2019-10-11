To make the glaze, combine the huckleberries, red verjus and honey in a blender and pulse until smooth. Strain, discarding the solids.

To make the dashi, put 1 litre of water in a medium pot with the onion, mushrooms and kelp. Bring just barely to a simmer and reduce heat to low, holding just below a simmer for one hour.

Add the katsuobushi and steep for 10 minutes before straining. Discard the solids and return the dashi to a pot. Bring to a simmer before dissolving the potato starch in a few tablespoons of water and whisking into the dashi to lightly thicken. Add the soy sauce and verjus, and season to taste with salt.

To serve, brush the sablefish with grapeseed oil and grill over very hot coals until nearly cooked through. Remove from the grill and brush with huckleberry glaze, then return to the grill briefly to caramelize. Sauté the chanterelles and corn in grapeseed oil and butter over very high heat with crushed garlic and thyme. Season lightly with salt, remove the garlic and thyme sprigs and discard them.

Add 2 cups of dashi to the corn and mushrooms and simmer briefly. Check the seasoning and adjust with lemon juice and salt if necessary, then transfer to a shallow serving bowl. Lay the grilled sablefish overtop and garnish liberally with sprigs of wood sorrel or chervil.