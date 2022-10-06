If you can, support your local forager by buying their hand-foraged hazelnuts. Black garlic is aged under specific conditions, transforming it to something dark, sticky and complex – the honey is a tasty addition to a cheese board or a good piece of sourdough. Ricotta is simple to make, and so delicious it’s worth the effort.

Directions

Black garlic honey:

In a small bowl, combine honey, black garlic and salt. Transfer mixture into a clean container and leave on the counter overnight.

Ricotta:

Line a colander with two layers of water-dampened cheesecloth. In a medium saucepan set over medium heat, heat the milk and salt to 185 F, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon so it doesn’t scorch. Reduce the temperature to low and add the vinegar all at once.

Slowly stir the mixture for one minute; the more you stir, the more you cut the curd and will get a grainier ricotta. Remove from heat, put the lid on the pot and let sit for 20 minutes.

Gently ladle the ricotta over the cheesecloth and let drain for about eight minutes.

Remove the cheese from the cheesecloth and let cool completely.

Transfer the ricotta to the bowl of a stand mixer, add whipping cream and using the paddle attachment, whip until creamy and slightly fluffy. You may want to add another pinch of salt here to bring out the tanginess of the cheese.

Hazelnuts:

Preheat the oven to 375 F and roast the hazelnuts in a single layer on a baking sheet until the skins darken slightly and lift. Transfer to a clean towel and rub the skins away.

Once clean (a few bits of dark skin won’t hurt), transfer nuts to a bowl and top with honey, salt and wild foraged sumac (it grows everywhere in the Okanagan; its dried fruit is a common spice that adds a tart flavour). Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet, spread out with a spatula, return to the oven and bake, stirring every three minutes, until the honey is bubbling and the hazelnuts start to turn golden, about 10-12 minutes. Spread into a single layer and cool completely.

Roasted Plums:

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Run the blade of a sharp paring knife along the crease of the plum, all the way around. Gently pull the fruit from the stone so you are left with two halves. Toss with oil, sprinkle with salt and lay cut-side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Roast for about eight minutes, or until the plum softens when gently pressed. Let cool slightly.

Spread the creamy ricotta on your plate or platter and top with the roasted plums (save the juices – they’re delicious drizzled on top). Drizzle with black garlic honey and finish with the candied hazelnuts. Crack some fresh pepper on top, sprinkle with some sumac and enjoy.