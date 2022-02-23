For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

Cava producers hope to change the cheap and cheerful reputation of their sparkling wines with the introduction of new quality tiers. Cava de Guarda and Cava de Guarda Superior categories have been designed to help consumers understand and appreciate the quality level and provenance of the popular Spanish sparkling wine style.

As part of the new regulations, cavas that have been made from a single vineyard and aged for at least 36 months, the same minimum aging criteria for vintage Champagne, will represent the highest quality level, Cava de Paraje Calificado.

The new rules aren’t just to lift consumer confidence. It is also hoped they will build respect for cava within the Spanish wine scene. Over the past decade, several leading sparkling producers, such as Gramona, Llopart and Raventos I Blanc, have abandoned the term. They believed they could more effectively market the prestige and quality of their own sparkling wine brands by distancing themselves from cava’s inexpensive and low-quality image. A competing group of sparkling wine makers in Catalan, Corpinnat, was established in 2019.

Part of these winemakers’ frustration was that cava could be produced in a massive area, which included nearly 30 out of Spain’s 80 recognized appellation regions. It had no sense of place.

New and more demanding regulations will see cava winemakers specify the location where the grapes were grown to help regions build individual reputations. New colour-coded labels will start to appear on bottles later this year to help consumers know how long that cava was aged for and what the source of the grapes was.

Wine geeks will enjoy knowing other quality practices required to merit the Cava de Guarda Superior designation. For instance, the grapes must be harvested by hand from an established vineyard with mature vines (older than 10 years). The need for all producers to be certified organic by 2025 will also be a significant selling opportunity.

For all the positives, there are significant challenges ahead, especially how wineries and the different promotional associations involved will communicate these complicated new measures without confusing or losing those consumers who simply see cava as an affordable stand-in for Champagne.

