Spring sunsets on Porquerolles are the colour of rosé. They’re the same glowing pink as the slivers of quartz that squeeze out of a rocky millefeuille of schist that forms the foundation of the Mediterranean island off the coast of Provence. They match the stucco on the villas that sparsely dot the landscape and the spiky succulents that fill their gardens.

The connections that your mind starts to make on Porquerolles are inevitable given the land’s biodiversity, where thyme, pine trees combed back by the wind and flowering shrubbery mingle on every hillside. They make it easy to understand why the French government bought 80 per cent of the island in 1971 to protect it as a national park, an initiative that has managed to keep the population steady at around 200 full-time residents. The move also helps temper the impact of thousands of day trippers who arrive to mountain bike along its mostly car-free dirt roads to the beaches during the summer.

Shuffled among that protected land are four valleys that are Porquerolles’ only agricultural plots. On three of them, you’ll find the rolle, mourvèdre, syrah, grenache, tibouren and cinsault vines of Domaine de l’Ile, a winery that specializes in that Riviera sunset in a glass. Like the trees and the flowers and the rocks, its wines are uniquely of this place with a savoury character that captures the sea and the land and the wind.

They’re part of another story too, one that has its root in a place that feels a world away from this wild countryside: the fashion runways of Paris. Discretely printed on the wine’s back label are the capital letters: C-H-A-N-E-L. Domaine de l’Ile is the fourth French winery – and the first outside of Bordeaux – that has been purchased by the fashion brand since the mid-1990s. Its future is tied to Chanel’s desire to preserve the best of French know-how in its fashion ateliers and beyond.

For the first time, the winery’s team invited a magazine to experience its entire French portfolio (the company also owns the St. Supéry winery in California’s Napa Valley). The journey from Porquerolles through Bordeaux by boat, airplane and a stable of vintage Land Rovers emphasizes how challenging it is to manage wineries across such vast distances, varied styles and unique terroirs. It also highlights the level of craftsmanship and community needed to meet its owner’s discerning standards.

Back to the earth

On the well-travelled coast of Provence, Porquerolles still manages to escape the itineraries of most visitors from abroad. But it’s a familiar spot for Nicolas Audebert, who has headed up Chanel’s wine operation since 2014, when he moved home to France after 10 years of managing wineries in Argentina. Audebert grew up northwest of Porquerolles in Toulon and spent his summers sailing around the island’s towering cliffs. In 2019, he led the group’s acquisition of Domaine de l’Ile, which added a fourth winery to its roster of French properties including Grand Cru estates Château Canon and Château Berliquet in Saint-Émilion, and Château Rauzan-Ségla in Margaux.

The term “terroir” is well used in the wine world to build sentiment around how grapes absorb the characteristics of the environments where they grow. The appellations of each of Chanel’s wineries illustrate how drastically varied these agricultural lands can be. On the right bank of Bordeaux’s Dordogne river at Canon, you can climb down into the winery’s cellar and enter a warren of limestone caves. Above your head, the roots of its 34 hectares of merlot and cabernet franc vines have found their way through veins of clay to anchor themselves 10 metres below the soil. Moving along Rauzan-Ségla’s land from the Gironde estuary to its château sees clay give way to fine gravel and sand.

Porquerolles’ combination of Mediterranean sunshine, unrelenting winds, crashing waves and rich soil make environmental conditions a particularly influential force at Domaine de l’Ile. “You can make wine by technology but you arrive at a point where technology stops [influencing the outcome],” says Audebert. “To reach the highest point of the pyramid, there’s a gap where it’s no more technology. It’s sense of place. It’s terroir. It’s something special. There’s that in Porquerolles. It’s South of France, it’s Provence, it’s sunny, it’s island. It’s a wine that’s playing on the romanticism of the place and the uniqueness of that very special rock.”

Knowledge exchange

Chanel’s winemaking venture started in 1994 when the company purchased Château Rauzan-Ségla. Two years later, it bought Château Canon, effectively anchoring its winery operation on Bordeaux’s duelling riverbanks. All was quiet on the acquisition front until Château Berliquet was added to the mix in 2017. Operating Berliquet hadn’t been part of Audebert’s plan but its property, effectively in Canon’s front yard, came up for grabs.

Audebert doesn’t talk about these wineries like the conglomerates other luxury houses assemble. “We speak about individual wineries owned by the same house, like a wine art house owned by Chanel,” he says. “Chanel gives us the possibility to be independent, to develop every property in its own way with no compromise.”

Part of maintaining that independence is respecting each winery’s history. “It helps Canon, Rauzan, Berliquet, Domaine de l’Ile to work at the highest level but they stay individual,” he says. “They have their own history before Chanel. Rauzan is Rauzan and it’s [been] Rauzan for [hundreds of] years.”

Canon’s origin story is, perhaps, the most dramatic of the wineries. Founder Jacques Kanon was a privateer, essentially a pirate who had been given permission to pillage on behalf of the French king. Domaine de l’Ile traces its roots to François Joseph Fournier, who made his fortune in Mexican gold and used it to buy Porquerolles for his new bride as a wedding present. The plots his family held onto after the sale to the French government were used to develop the winemaking business.

“We share the same philosophy. It’s about [putting] precision and elegance into the wine. It’s easy in the wine world to be big, to be powerful, to be showing off, to be impressive,” says Audebert. “There’s a lot of château here [in Bordeaux] with that huge allée of trees going to a big château with gold on the roof – it’s not us.”

Audebert himself is the other common link. “It’s interesting to have complementary properties. We learn lots one from the other one,” he says. “Of course, it’s challenging because it’s different sites, different speeds, different levels of evolution. Berliquet, it’s a story we just started. Rauzan, we are established 25 years ago. For my team, it’s challenging to keep the properties separated with DNA [and the] way of making things, but they interact a lot and they learn.”

A common craft

On the city of Bordeaux’s Garonne riverfront, across from Place des Quinconces, is a long wooden dock lined with Chris-Craft powerboats. The sleek craft have all been rebuilt by Le Chantier Naval Nicolas, a local operation that has been restoring the collectible boats since 1982.

When Audebert wants to travel between his Bordeaux wineries, he could make the hour-long drive between Saint-Émilion and Margaux. But Audebert grew up on the water and sometimes he prefers to commute via these stylish speeders. He can disembark at a fishing hut on stilts that was built on Margaux’s shore to welcome Château Rauzan-Ségla’s guests for tastings of its silky blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc and petit verdot.

Aside from the rush of cruising down the river, Audebert appreciates Chantier Nicolas as a likeminded enterprise that’s meant to preserve – and exchange – French savoir-faire, a philosophy that’s central to his work in viniculture. This viewpoint also forms how he sees his wineries fitting into Chanel’s fashion and beauty system.

“I think there’s a lot of connections. When you go to the Chanel flower fields in Grasse, they are agriculture, they depend on the climate, the date of harvest,” he says about factors that affect the volume and intensity of Chanel’s Provençal yield of roses and jasmine for its perfumes. “They turn that into a product that the master blender will put with other [ingredients]. It will change the way he’s building the components – every year differently – to create something consistent. We do exactly the same thing here.”

The Globe and Mail Style Advisor travelled to France as a guest of Chanel. The company did not review or approve this article prior to publication.

