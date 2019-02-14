Conde de Haro Brut Cava 2015, Spain

Impressive value in a dry, Champagne-style sparkling wine. It’s bone-dry, with green apple and doughy, yeasty depth from time spent maturing in bottle in contact with lees. Tangy and energetic. Available in Ontario at the price below, $20.55 in Quebec.

Year: 2015

2015 Region: Rioja

Rioja Varietal: Sparkling white blend

Sparkling white blend Price: $19.95