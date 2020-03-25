 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Food & Wine

Register
AdChoices
Lucy Waverman

Three easy recipes to cook while in quarantine

Lucy Waverman
Lucy WavermanFood columnist
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Making tasty food can help stave off the boredom of self-isolation. These simple but flavourful recipes should help.

But first, bulk prep. Chop several onions and store in an airtight container. Chop a whole head of garlic and lots of ginger, cover in oil. Make a batch of salad dressing. These will keep refrigerated for some time and make any recipe easier.

Cooking 101: Lucy Waverman decodes cooking techniques everyone can master

Pantry Pasta Add ¼ cup olive oil to a large skillet. Stir in 2 tsp chopped garlic and 1 cup chopped onion. Stir in 2 (596 mL) cans tomatoes, breaking up the whole tomatoes with your fingers. Bring to boil and simmer 45 minutes. After 30 minutes, add what you have on hand – 1/2 cup olives, a can of drained tuna, jarred red peppers,1 tsp chopped chilies, capers or pesto. Use some or none of these items. At the same time, add 1 package pasta – long or short – to heavily salted boiling water. Boil for one minute less than package instructions. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking water. Toss pasta and sauce with enough cooking water to thin the sauce, stirring together over heat. Add a couple of tablespoons of olive oil and season well with salt and pepper, if needed. Serves 4 to 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Pasta Frittata Beat, with salt, 2 eggs for each person, to a maximum of 8, and mix with leftover pasta and sauce. Add herbs, hot sauce or leftover veggies. Heat a skillet filmed with olive oil over medium heat, add eggs and pasta, and stir in ½ cup grated cheese of any kind. Stir occasionally, until the underside is brown and the mixture is beginning to set. Cover with another ½ cup grated cheese. Place under broiler until cheese is brown and top is cooked.

Pork with Beans and Kale Season 1½ lbs cubed shoulder pork with salt, pepper, lemon thyme or other herbs. Heat 3 tbsp oil in large sauté pan on high heat and sear pork, until browned. Remove to a plate and reserve. Reduce heat to medium and add 1 cup chopped onion. Cook for 5 minutes or until softened. Add 1 tbsp chopped garlic and 6 slivered fresh sage leaves or 1/2 tsp dried. Cook until garlic is softened, about 1 more minute. Stir in 2 cans of white or any other drained beans. Add pork plus 2 cups chicken stock. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 45 minutes or until tender. If mixture begins to dry out, add extra stock or water. Add 6 cups thinly sliced kale and cook, covered, 5 more minutes until wilted. Season with salt, pepper and a spritz of lemon juice.

You can substitute sliced sausage or cubed chicken thighs for the pork, reducing the cooking time to 20 minutes, or omit the meat altogether. Spinach or Swiss chard work instead of kale.

Need some advice about kitchen life and entertaining? Send your questions to lwaverman@globeandmail.com.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies