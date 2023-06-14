Open this photo in gallery: Patron master distiller David Rodriguez made the bold suggestion to produce a new unaged tequila that would be distilled four times, but skeptics were worried it would strip the blue agave-based spirit's traditional herbal and fruity flavours. His experiment paid off.Handout

When Patron master distiller David Rodriguez suggested producing a new unaged tequila that would be distilled four times, skeptics worried it would strip the traditional herbal and fruity flavours out of the blue agave-based spirit.

“You will remove all the components from the agave. … You will produce a vodka,” Rodriguez recalls the pessimists saying.

Vodka producers employ multiple distillations and filtrations to create a neutral spirit, but in this instance that extra processing added more refinement to Patron’s popular Silver Tequila, which is distilled two times prior to release.

Open this photo in gallery: Patron's El Cielo - Spanish for 'heaven' - is the result of an experiment in how additional distillation would improve the brand's tequila.Handout

The experiment would result in the creation of a Patron product called El Cielo, Spanish for “heaven,” which Rodriguez says is apt because the extra distillation results in a harmonious and balanced spirit that captures the essence of silver tequila.

“In my opinion, it’s the highest class,” he says.

First produced in 1989, Patron Silver Tequila offers a pleasant mix of herbal, fruity and peppery flavours, such as green pepper and artichoke with citrus and black pepper notes. It helped start the move for tequila producers to create a range of premium spirits that consumers could sip as a cocktail or on its own rather than slam back with salt and lime.

With flavours that suggest green apple as well as citrus alongside crème brûlée, vanilla and spice, El Cielo doesn’t lack character. The suggested serving is over ice with a slice of orange to let those flavours shine.

Open this photo in gallery: Tequila continues to be one of the fastest-growing spirit categories in Canada.Handout

Tequila continues to be one of the fastest-growing spirit categories in Canada, thanks to the popularity of margaritas, palomas and other classic cocktails. Other flavour combinations keep coming, including beverage company Fever-Tree’s latest addition to its range of mixers, a sparkling lime and yuzu flavour, which works especially well with silver tequila.

El Cielo is slated for release in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island with a suggested retail price of $249.

It is recommended along some other distinctive wine and spirit releases to toast the father figures in your life this weekend. (All the picks make enjoyable additions for other summer entertaining and special events to come).

Bartier Bros. Rosé 2022 (Canada), $18.99

Rating:89 / 100

This is the more crowd-pleasing of the two rosés made by winemaker Michael Bartier in the 2022 vintage. A blend of different white and red wine grape varieties grown on the estate, this dry wine offers a mix of watermelon and red berry flavours with some tropical and herbal accents. Drink now. Available at the above price in British Columbia or direct, bartierbros.com

Crown Royal Fine De Luxe (Canada), $33.50

Rating:88 / 100

Launched in 1939 to celebrate the visit of King George VI to Canada, the widely distributed Crown Royal is a poster child for Canadian blended whisky. Strong toffee-vanilla flavours stand out as part of its mild and smooth character, which carries through to a peppery finish. Best enjoyed as a mixer. Available at the above price in Ontario ($32 until June 18), $41.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $32.99 in Saskatchewan, $32.49 in Manitoba, $32.29 in New Brunswick, $35.49 in Nova Scotia, $34.79 in Prince Edward Island, $35.21 in Newfoundland.

Green Spot Quails Gate Irish Whiskey (Ireland), $99.95

Rating:94 / 100

Green Spot has been developing a portfolio of Irish whiskies finished in barrels from winemakers around the world, such as Château Léoville Barton in Bordeaux and Château Montelena in Napa. Its third release is a partnership with Quails’ Gate in the Okanagan, which supplied used pinot noir barrels to the distillery. After aging in the red-wine barrels for 16 months, Green Spot’s whiskey takes on a slightly redish hue and cherry and berry notes join the traditional vanilla, citrus and cereal notes. This a complex and satisfying spirit, with a fruity and spicy character. Available at the above price in Ontario, $99.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta.

Le Clos Jordanne Le Grand Clos Chardonnay 2020 (Canada), $49.95

Rating:94 / 100

The warm and dry growing season of 2020 encouraged more concentration and depth in one of Niagara’s most rich and rewarding chardonnays. This single-vineyard wine comes from chardonnay grapes grown in a specific parcel of vines in Jordan, Ont. The rounded texture and complex mix of fruit and spice give this mass appeal. Drink now to 2028. Available at the above price in Ontario, leclosjordanne.com

Patron El Cielo (Mexico), $249.95

Rating:95 / 100

Patron prides itself on producing a range of additive- and sugar-free tequilas that are made solely from Weber blue agave plants, water and yeast. El Cielo is a remarkable expression of silver tequila owing to the purity of the spirit, with a smooth and thick mouthfeel and enjoyable citrus oil and green apple flavours that gain complexity from vanilla, coconut and green olive notes. Serve on ice for best enjoyment. Available at the above price in Ontario, $249.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $219.98 in Nova Scotia.

Spring Mill John Sleeman & Sons Rye Whisky (Canada), $44.95

Rating:91 / 100

The latest release from this exciting family-owned distillery in Guelph is a rye blended from whiskies matured in a variety of new and used barrels, including some Canadian oak casks made onsite. The finished spirit delivers nicely integrated sweet and spicy flavours, with a silky texture and lingering vanilla and toffee notes. The style is best enjoyed over ice or as a cocktail. Available at the above price in Ontario or direct, springmilldistillery.com

Tantalus Pinot Noir 2021 (Canada), $39.99

Rating:92 / 100

Great to see this vibrant and complex style of pinot noir coming from Tantalus’s estate in southeast Kelowna. The core of tangy cherry fruit gains interest from earthy and savoury notes, while the structure and youthful tannins on the finish suggest tremendous potential to mature gracefully in bottle. Drink now to 2029. Available at the above price in British Columbia or $37.39 direct, tantalus.ca, various prices in Alberta.