Four distinctive spirits for Father’s Day

Whether you are shopping for Father’s Day or looking for bottles to restock your bar cart, here are four tasteful spirits that stood out in recent tastings. Each could work for both cocktails and sipping, which adds to their allure.

Ciroc Limonata (France), $54.95

A new addition to the Ciroc portfolio, Limonata is a blend of premium vodka with fresh citrus fruit flavours (30 per cent abv). The citrussy character suggests a pleasing mix of lemon zest and Meyer lemon juice. Enjoy served neat, with lemonade or as a spritz with 1.5 oz Limonata, 2 oz lemonade, 1 oz Prosecco served over ice in a wine glass, topped with soda water. Garnish with mint and a lemon wheel. Available at the above price in Ontario, $50.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $51.99 in Manitoba.

Don Julio Rosado (Mexico), $219.95

This premium release from Don Julio is produced with reposado tequila that was aged in ruby port casks, which contribute a pink colour and aromas and flavours suggesting berry, plum and caramel to the finished spirit. Those oak derived notes contribute to the peppery and earthy agave notes. The supple texture and lingering finish suggest this is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks with a lemon garnish. Available at the above price in Ontario, $220.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta.

Reifel Rye (Canada), $49.95

This high-rye whisky is named in honour of George H. Reifel, a master distiller who was instrumental to the creation of Alberta Distillers more than 75 years ago. A complex brown spirit with crème brûlée, toffee and pear notes that carry through to the long and warming finish, this is best enjoyed served neat or in a Manhattan or whisky sour cocktail. Available at the above price in Ontario, $43.99 in British Columbia ($38.99 until June 29), various prices in Alberta, $44.49 in Manitoba ($41.49 until June 30) $50 in Quebec, $46.79 in New Brunswick, $49.98 in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, $51.25 in Newfoundland ($48.25 until July 6).

Wayne Gretzky Maple Cask Finish Canadian Whisky (Canada), $36.95

Not to be confused with Wayne Gretzky Maple Cream Liqueur, this is a whisky (40 per cent abv) that was finished in barrels that had been previously used to age maple syrup. The result is a brown spirit that offers appealing maple, molasses and toffee aromas and flavours as part of a balanced attack alongside cereal grains, butter and oak spice notes. The maple makes this a sweeter style of whisky that’s best enjoyed on the rocks. Available at the above price in Ontario or direct waynegretzkyestates.com, various prices in Alberta, $35.99 in Manitoba,