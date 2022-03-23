For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

When it comes to wine, drinking whichever style you enjoy is always best. But the onset of spring might inspire you to shake things up and try something new. There’s also bound to be new thrills to discover as restaurants introduce seasonally specific menus and wine lists. Why not take a chance?

Any bright and fruity style of white (as well as red and, of course, rosé) could suit the mood of the moment, but these three categories are the ones that really click for me right now.

New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc

From the 400 bottles made by Bill and Ross Spence in 1974, New Zealand sauvignon blanc has grown into a global superstar. While many fans see the vibrantly fruity and zesty white as a year-round favourite, it’s clear that Canada’s liquor monopolies and independent wine shops see it as a seasonal selection. The selection increases with the amount of sunlight we enjoy.

While Marlborough sauvignon blanc continues to delight fans around the world, expressive examples from smaller regions in New Zealand are showing up with more frequency. The Spence brothers made history with a sauvignon blanc produced at Matua winery in Hawke’s Bay and producers in smaller regions also enjoy success with the bright and aromatic grape variety. Beyond the popular producers from Marlborough, LeftField from Nelson, Trinity Hill from Hawke’s Bay and Pencarrow from Martinborough are some labels to watch for on store shelves.

Loire Valley Whites

Another region that checks all the boxes for wines that are tailor made for spring, the Loire can produce exquisite whites from Chenin Blanc, melon de Bourgogne and sauvignon blanc grapes that are bursting with refreshment. Often citrusy and bursting with acidity, Sauvignon Blancs made in the villages of Sancerre, Pouilly-Fumé or Touraine can often be found on thoughtful wine lists and well stocked wine shops. Based on the melon grape, Muscadet or Muscadet Sèvre et Maine wines are staple by the glass offerings at oyster bars. Their subtle yet remarkably crisp character can act like a squeeze of lemon as you sip with your Kusshi or Malpeques oysters.

Italian Whites

I am fascinated with the range of styles and personalities of white wines produced in Italy and always hope more consumers continue to survey the range of vibrant whites from Italy beyond Pinot Grigio. Selection can be spotty, but as the restaurant scene gears up and boutique bottle shops refresh their selections for spring and summer, I suspect we’ll see more Etna Biancos, Greco di Tufos and verdicchos from Marche. Often overlooked, these thirst-quenching wines deliver real style in a glass. They deserve their day in the sun.

