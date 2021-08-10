From neutral to nuanced, vodka looks to find its character

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Food & Wine

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

From neutral to nuanced, vodka looks to find its character

Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Skyy Vodka is using water sourced from the San Francisco Bay Area, which is said to contribute minerals that impart a 'subtle salinity' to its flavour.

Chris Bolin/The Globe and Mail

For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

When it comes to writing about spirits, most such distilled alcoholic beverages provide ample source material.

The culture and tradition behind various whiskies provides perspective, while innovation is spurred by the multifaceted approaches of producers working in more than 20 countries. The diversity of rum produced in the Caribbean and beyond is endless fodder for articles to help readers understand this oft-misunderstood spirit. Tequila and other agave spirits continue to carve a premium niche, with a proliferation of exciting new small-batch brands to discover. And the craft spirits movement propels gin to new heights, with unique blends of botanicals that add a new twist to the historic drink.

Story continues below advertisement

But what’s to be said for vodka? There are only so many ways to say “smooth” in praise of the most memorable attribute of a spirit that prides itself on its flavourless, odourless quality. Taking a page from Jerry Seinfeld’s sitcom, vodka became a spirit about nothing.

As the world’s most popular spirit, it is the base of countless classic cocktails – vodka martinis, vodka sodas, Moscow mules, screwdrivers and Caesars – and yet this bar staple is easy to overlook.

For years, vodka’s most interesting storyline was in following the business angle. How did popular brands navigate such a crowded and competitive category? Consumers were incredibly brand-loyal to Absolut, Smirnoff and others who expanded their product range with a seemingly endless supply of novelty flavours – overly sweet offerings such as birthday cake, bubble gum and candy cane.

The lineup of flavoured vodka continues to expand, but the real excitement now is how unadorned expressions of the clear spirit are embracing flavour. Whether made with grain, potatoes, honey, milk, or different types of fruit, small-batch producers are making vodkas that reveal subtle nuances from the base ingredient. Smooth and neutral are no longer vodka’s claim to fame.

The newly launched Ren Vodka is made in Ontario with sweet corn – traces of which you can taste, along with citrus and spice notes. Ironwork’s unfiltered vodka suggests the blossom aroma and sweet-and-sour notes of the Annapolis Valley apples harvested for distillation, while critics who have sampled Salt Spring Island’s Hive Vodka describe honeycomb aromas and a rich texture from the honey used.

Large brands are also revamping their recipes and looking to innovate. Skyy Vodka is using water sourced from the San Francisco Bay Area, which is said to contribute minerals that impart a “subtle salinity” to its flavour.

Well-made vodka will continue to challenge critics and drinks columnists to find new and inventive synonyms for “smooth,” but thankfully there’s also much more to be said about what is happening behind the scenes, and in the glass, these days.

Story continues below advertisement

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies