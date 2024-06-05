Get a head start on summer with these 9 satisfying wines

If your taste in wine changes with your seasonal wardrobe, then the onset of summer is an opportunity to savour something new. Not all wine lovers see a need to switch from their preferred year-round selection, there’s comfort in the familiar after all, but a burst of warm weather can inspire different appetites and activities.

The cool breeze of early summer evenings might prompt opening a robust red to enjoy with what’s ever on the grill, while humid August nights on the deck may call for a refreshing glass of a favourite pink selection. After all, summer is a time when rosés seize their moment in the sun. Their expanded presence at liquor stores leading up to summer long weekends is as inevitable as another release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But the taste of rosé (or for superhero blockbusters) isn’t universal. There’s a varied selection of wine styles well suited to summertime sipping, including these nine new releases.

Avignonesi Cantaloro 2019 (Italy), $18.95

Rating:90 / 100

This is a modern-styled sangiovese blend that boasts ripeness and concentration without losing its innate Tuscan character with earthy and herbal notes complementing the cherry/berry fruit flavours. Medium-bodied with a creamy texture, this has mass appeal and potential to age. Drink now to 2029. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in Alberta.

Château de la Gardine Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2020 (France), $53.95

Rating:92 / 100

Château de la Gardine is controlled by the Brunel family, which also operates Château Saint Roch in Lirac and Brunel de le Gardine, which produces wines from various appellations in the Rhône Valley. This is great expression of Châteauneuf-du-Pape power and perfume. Look for kirsch, blueberry yogurt and licorice notes on the nose of this chewy and rich red wine that’s nicely integrated and has tremendous potential to age. Ripeness, intensity and freshness make this approachable now, but more complexity and layers of flavour are sure to develop with bottle age. Drink now to 2035. Available at the above price in Ontario, $65.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $62.99 in Manitoba.

Cune Reserva 2018 (Spain), $23.95

Rating:92 / 100

Cune produces its consistently enjoyable Reserva red with tempranillo and other grapes grown in estate vineyards in the towns of Rodezno, Villalba and Haro in the Rioja Alta sub-region. The house style is shaped by extended aging in French and American oak barrels, which imparts cigar box and clove spices to the medium-bodied red wine. This is textbook stuff. A classic Rioja red wine with a mix of ripe and tart red fruit flavours that are charming and compelling. Drink now to 2027. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in Alberta, $28.99 in Manitoba.

d’Arenberg The Stump Jump Red Blend 2020 (Australia), $16.95

Rating:90 / 100

A companion to d’Arenberg’s satisfying grenache, shiraz and mourvèdre blend, this captivating cabernet sauvignon, merlot and petit verdot offering presents the fragrance and flavour of classic Australian cabernet. A mix of mint, graphite and cedar adds complexity to the core of ripe red fruit. This sort of value wine used to be described as “punching above its weight” – a surprising polished and tasty red that is ideal to have for your next barbecue or picnic. Drink now to 2028. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in British Columbia and Alberta.

Domaine Lafage Miraflors Rosé 2023 (France), $20.95

Rating:88 / 100

An expressive dry rosé from the south of France, Miraflors blends mourvèdre with grenache gris and grenache to produce a pleasing mix of fruity and spicy flavours. This features the fashionable pale provençal colour that’s on display in the de rigueur clear glass designer bottle with a glass closure. Its lively strawberry, spice and melon notes are also spot-on. Drink now to 2025. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in British Columbia, $29.99 in Nova Scotia.

Hidden Bench Locust Lane Rosé 2023 (Canada), $24.95

Rating:91 / 100

This organic pinot noir-based rosé benefits from a small addition (6 per cent) of viognier along with fermentation and further aging in older oak barrels. The winemaking approach contributes to a pleasing, dry pink wine with expected strawberry, watermelon and citrusy notes. A richer texture and added spice notes from the viognier and barrel effect add to its length and enjoyment factor. Drink now to 2025. Available at the above price in Ontario, direct, hiddenbench.com.

Ruinart Brut Blanc de Blancs Champagne (France), $156.95

Rating:93 / 100

Produced from chardonnay grapes, primarily from top vineyards in Côtes de Blancs and Montagne de Reims, Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne is focused on lemony flavours with some floral and herbal aromas that add to appeal. A multivintage blend, with 20 per cent reserve wine from the previous two harvests, this presents a stylish mix of creamy and refreshing elements as part of its rich and refreshing character. Drink now to 2029. Available at the above price in Ontario, $151.20 in New Brunswick.

Rhonéa Tradition Rasteau 2021 (France), $19.95

Rating:89 / 100

Located north of Avignon, Rasteau was named as one of the Côtes du Rhône cru appellations in 2010. It is noted for full-bodied reds like this one, which is a blend of grenache, mourvèdre and syrah. The aroma is the best part, capturing the violet and floral notes as well as the dark fruit and spice character of the component varieties. On the palate, it is rich and mouth-filling, with some simple plummy fruit flavours standing out. This isn’t overly complex or concentrated, but offers a balanced and lively red to enjoy with grilled meats. Drink now to 2027. Available at the above price in Ontario, $18.80 in Quebec.

Saint Aix Rosé 2023 (France), $26.95

Rating:90 / 100

The latest release of this popular rosé from Provence is made from a blend of 60 per cent grenache with 20 per cent of syrah and cinsault, with saignée and direct pressing methods contributing to the attractive pale-pink hue and concentration. It’s made in the classic dry and refreshing style, with appealing texture and juicy red berry flavours. Drink now to 2025. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in Alberta, $27.99 in Manitoba, $37 in Nova Scotia (Bishop’s Cellar).