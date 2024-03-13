Open this photo in gallery: Granola can be whatever you want it to be using any number of ingredients in your pantry.Julie Van Rosendaal/The Globe and Mail

Even in a trend-driven global snack food market worth billions, granola needs no flashy packaging or marketing. We know it already, what qualities we like in it and that, whether over yogurt or eaten by the handful, the balance of fat, protein and fibre will keep our energy level on an even keel.

It’s an excellent way to feed our brain, with nuts and seeds rich in omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin E and antioxidants. Cinnamon and other warm spices are common additions, though granola gets a wonderful earthiness from a spoonful of turmeric – curcumin, the compound that gives turmeric its brilliant yellow hue, has strong anti-inflammatory properties.

And it’s easy to make – granola doesn’t require specific ingredients or precise measurements. Old-fashioned rolled oats are most commonly used as a base, but barley flakes would do just as well.

After that, you can clean out the pantry and toss in any quantity you have on hand of nuts, seeds, coconut and, after it’s cooled, dried fruit. You’ll need a sweetener to bind it – consider honey or maple, brown rice or golden syrup. The more syrup you add, the clumpier it will be. You could add some fat, but it’s not necessary – try a drizzle of neutral vegetable oil, olive oil, melted coconut oil or butter, or a big spoonful of peanut butter, almond butter or tahini.

If you want a smaller, quicker batch without turning on the oven, mix it all up in a skillet and cook until everything is toasty, golden and clumped together. Granola is delicious eaten while still warm.

Customizable Granola

Granola can be whatever you want it to be using any number of ingredients in your pantry.

Old-fashioned rolled oats or barley

Nuts such as pecans, walnuts, pistachios, cashews, hazelnuts or a combination, whole or chopped

Seeds such as sesame, sunflower, pumpkin or chia

Shredded coconut

Maple, golden or brown rice syrup, or honey

Canola or other neutral vegetable or nut oil, olive oil or melted coconut oil or butter

Salt

Cinnamon, turmeric or other spices, or a warm blend such as pumpkin pie spice

Dried fruit such as raisins, cranberries, cherries, chopped dates, apricots or figs

If baking in the oven:

Preheat oven to 325 F and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment. Scatter a couple handfuls of oats over the pan, a handful (or two) of nuts and a scattering of seeds. Shake some coconut over top, if you like. The quantity of each ingredient is up to you, though generally the amount of oats is about equal to everything else. Drizzle with syrup or honey and, if desired, a drizzle of oil or fat. (If you want to add peanut butter, warm it with the syrup first to make it easier to coat the granola.) Aim for around a 5:1 ratio of oats, nuts and seeds to syrup, enough to coat everything and make it clump together. Add a pinch of salt and a shake of cinnamon, turmeric or other spices and stir until well coated. Bake, stirring once or twice, for about half an hour or until golden. Let the granola cool on the sheet, then add dried fruit.

If toasting in a skillet:

Set a large skillet over medium-high heat, add a drizzle of oil and a handful (or two) of oats along with a smaller handful of nuts and seeds, along with coconut, if using. You don’t want to fill your skillet too much – allow enough room for the mixture to move around. Drizzle with syrup, add a pinch of salt and spices and stir for about five minutes, until the mixture is clumped together and golden. Let cool slightly and eat it warm, or cool it completely before adding dried fruit. Store in a sealed container at room temperature.