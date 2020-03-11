Grape escape: Meet Madeira’s winemakers and bartenders

The cobblestone streets of Funchal, Madeira, are full of weekend revellers on this temperate fall night. They’re outside as much because of the weather as the lack of space inside the small bars in the old town. Venda Velha is by far the most popular spot. In English, the name translates to “old grocer”, and the bar is decorated with corner store staples including cleaning products, oils and spices. Its specialty is poncha, a traditional cocktail in the Portuguese autonomous region that blends aguardente (alcohol distilled from sugar cane juice), honey, sugar and fruit juices.
The light cocktail is refreshing and goes down easy; that plus the price (one will set you back €3, or just over $4) is why it’s the drink of choice for most locals. But what the ingredient list noticeably lacks is the thing the island is most famous for, Madeira wine.
“Locals don’t drink the wine, they drink beer and poncha,” I’m told during a tasting at Henriques and Henriques, one of the island’s leading producers of the famed fortified beverage. Despite its global reputation and rich history – the island’s winemaking tradition dates back to the 15th century, and I’m told more than once that the founding fathers of the United States toasted the signing of the Declaration of Independence with Madeira wine – the namesake drink usually only appears on the table with dessert during traditional celebrations.
Now, a growing number of Madeirenses are trying to change the wine’s staid reputation. There’s a concerted effort by Madeira’s 19 wine producers to create a tourist-friendly route and tasting experience. Some producers, like Henriques and Henriques, are already welcoming visitors with a tasting room and shop. Others, like Barbeito, are by appointment only. Book a visit to brush up on the wine’s different styles, from dry Sercial to the sweet but acidic Malvasia.
Traditional wine tourism, where visitors drive up to a vineyard, drop by the tasting room and walk the vines, is tricky on Madeira because of the terrain. Thanks to volcanic activity, the island has a mountain range that runs through its middle, with six peaks, the highest reaching 1,860 metres. It’s on these mountainsides that many vines are planted – not exactly the kind of terrain tipsy interlopers can navigate easily. The nature of the landscape also means much of the picking is done by hand.
Aside from opening up the wineries, getting creative with how Madeira is consumed is also part of elevating its reputation. At Dash, a new craft cocktail bar in Funchal, bartenders use wine from the island in some of its mixed drinks, as does Galaxia Skybar, at the top of the Savoy Palace hotel. Its Space Truck cocktail blends gin and Campari with sweet Madeira wine and pairs it with salted caramel.
Rui Sousa, the food and beverage manager at the Savoy Palace, says that Madeira contributes more to a cocktail than it ample alcohol content, which is usually between 18 and 20 per cent. “The secret is the wine’s well-balanced acidity,” says Sousa. “That makes the difference when creating outstanding cocktails.”
ON LOCATION
DC Atelier
This restaurant at the Design Centre Nini Andrade Silva offers both a la carte and tasting menus, with culinary craft inspired by Silva’s artistry. Situated in the remains of an old fort on the city’s waterfront, it’s hard to find a better view of Funchal. niniandradesilva.com
Savoy Palace
Opened in 2019, this grand hotel pays homage to the island’s history without feeling stuffy. Spacious suites with balcony views of the Atlantic, a cigar lounge and a spa designed by Silva highlight the island’s unique aesthetic. savoysignature.com/savoypalacehotel
Terreiro
A gourmet gastrobar, Terreiro specializes in small bites, shared plates and innovative cocktails including charcuterie, catch-of-the-day ceviche, mini pork in wine sandwiches, and rice pudding with lime and Madeira wine. terreiroconcept.com
William
At Belmond Reid’s Palace, Michelin-starred William builds its menu around local ingredients. Don’t miss the mini baba with Madeira wine on the dessert menu. belmond.com
TAP Air Portugal flies to Funchal, Madeira from Toronto via Lisbon or Porto. The airline offers a layover program in both cities that allows for up to a five-night stay before continuing on to the final destination. For more information, visit flytap.com.
The Globe and Mail Style Advisor travelled to Madeira as a guest of the Savoy Palace hotel. The company did not review or approve this article prior to publication.