 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Food & Wine

Register
AdChoices

Grape escape: Meet Madeira’s winemakers and bartenders

Maryam Siddiqi
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

At the Savoy Palace hotel, bartenders mix the island’s signature wine in cocktails.

Courtesy of manufacturer

The cobblestone streets of Funchal, Madeira, are full of weekend revellers on this temperate fall night. They’re outside as much because of the weather as the lack of space inside the small bars in the old town. Venda Velha is by far the most popular spot. In English, the name translates to “old grocer”, and the bar is decorated with corner store staples including cleaning products, oils and spices. Its specialty is poncha, a traditional cocktail in the Portuguese autonomous region that blends aguardente (alcohol distilled from sugar cane juice), honey, sugar and fruit juices.

The light cocktail is refreshing and goes down easy; that plus the price (one will set you back €3, or just over $4) is why it’s the drink of choice for most locals. But what the ingredient list noticeably lacks is the thing the island is most famous for, Madeira wine.

“Locals don’t drink the wine, they drink beer and poncha,” I’m told during a tasting at Henriques and Henriques, one of the island’s leading producers of the famed fortified beverage. Despite its global reputation and rich history – the island’s winemaking tradition dates back to the 15th century, and I’m told more than once that the founding fathers of the United States toasted the signing of the Declaration of Independence with Madeira wine – the namesake drink usually only appears on the table with dessert during traditional celebrations.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, a growing number of Madeirenses are trying to change the wine’s staid reputation. There’s a concerted effort by Madeira’s 19 wine producers to create a tourist-friendly route and tasting experience. Some producers, like Henriques and Henriques, are already welcoming visitors with a tasting room and shop. Others, like Barbeito, are by appointment only. Book a visit to brush up on the wine’s different styles, from dry Sercial to the sweet but acidic Malvasia.

Traditional wine tourism, where visitors drive up to a vineyard, drop by the tasting room and walk the vines, is tricky on Madeira because of the terrain. Thanks to volcanic activity, the island has a mountain range that runs through its middle, with six peaks, the highest reaching 1,860 metres. It’s on these mountainsides that many vines are planted – not exactly the kind of terrain tipsy interlopers can navigate easily. The nature of the landscape also means much of the picking is done by hand.

Open this photo in gallery

Madeira’s dramatic terrain has made it tricky for vineyards such as Sao Vincente to welcome visitors.

Courtesy of manufacturer

Aside from opening up the wineries, getting creative with how Madeira is consumed is also part of elevating its reputation. At Dash, a new craft cocktail bar in Funchal, bartenders use wine from the island in some of its mixed drinks, as does Galaxia Skybar, at the top of the Savoy Palace hotel. Its Space Truck cocktail blends gin and Campari with sweet Madeira wine and pairs it with salted caramel.

Rui Sousa, the food and beverage manager at the Savoy Palace, says that Madeira contributes more to a cocktail than it ample alcohol content, which is usually between 18 and 20 per cent. “The secret is the wine’s well-balanced acidity,” says Sousa. “That makes the difference when creating outstanding cocktails.”

ON LOCATION

DC Atelier

This restaurant at the Design Centre Nini Andrade Silva offers both a la carte and tasting menus, with culinary craft inspired by Silva’s artistry. Situated in the remains of an old fort on the city’s waterfront, it’s hard to find a better view of Funchal. niniandradesilva.com

Savoy Palace

Opened in 2019, this grand hotel pays homage to the island’s history without feeling stuffy. Spacious suites with balcony views of the Atlantic, a cigar lounge and a spa designed by Silva highlight the island’s unique aesthetic. savoysignature.com/savoypalacehotel

Terreiro

A gourmet gastrobar, Terreiro specializes in small bites, shared plates and innovative cocktails including charcuterie, catch-of-the-day ceviche, mini pork in wine sandwiches, and rice pudding with lime and Madeira wine. terreiroconcept.com

Story continues below advertisement

William

At Belmond Reid’s Palace, Michelin-starred William builds its menu around local ingredients. Don’t miss the mini baba with Madeira wine on the dessert menu. belmond.com

TAP Air Portugal flies to Funchal, Madeira from Toronto via Lisbon or Porto. The airline offers a layover program in both cities that allows for up to a five-night stay before continuing on to the final destination. For more information, visit flytap.com.

The Globe and Mail Style Advisor travelled to Madeira as a guest of the Savoy Palace hotel. The company did not review or approve this article prior to publication.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies