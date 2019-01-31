Haywire Canyonview Pinot Noir 2014, British Columbia

Brilliant pinot, vinified with wild yeast and matured in concrete for complex, pure fruit flavour and soft texture. Velvety and sticky-ripe, it delivers jammy cherry, strawberry, sweet spices and caramel. Round, seamless and seductive. Many California or Oregon pinots of comparable quality would fetch a higher price, to be sure. Available direct, okanagancrushpad.com.

Year: 2014

2014 Region: Okanagan Valley

Okanagan Valley Varietal: Pinot noir

Pinot noir Price: $39.90