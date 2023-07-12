Open this photo in gallery: Aperol Spritz is a classic cocktail for summer.Davide Bonaldo/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

The popularity of the Aperol Spritz is building an audience for a broader range of appealingly light, flavourful and refreshing sparkling wine-based cocktails made with vermouth, amaro or other liqueurs. The versatility of a spritz makes it an easy option for home entertaining, backyard parties or a quick cocktail to mix up before dinner.

The ratio is 3 ounces of dry sparkling wine (inexpensive prosecco, cava or crémant work nicely), 2 ounces of Aperol and one ounce of soda water. Simply layer the ingredients over ice in a rocks or wine glass, stir and enjoy. Following the classic 3-2-1 spritz formula of prosecco, digestive bitters and soda water, you can style different drinks whether you use rich, herbaceous amari or zesty, citrus-forward spirits.

Bright orange Aperol and vibrant red Campari have the best brand recognition of bitter liqueurs, their electric colours radiate out of bottles on liquor store shelves or massive, ice-filled goblets being enjoyed on courtyard patios. Averna, Cynar, Montenegro, Nonino Quintessentia and Select are other amaro brands to note if you’re looking to shake up the personality of your bitter, citrusy and effervescent summery cocktail.

If bittersweet isn’t the taste you’re looking for, try limoncello or the honeyed, herbal and citrussy Lillet blanc as your base for an appealingly light, flavorful, and thirst-quenching spritz to enjoy before dinner.

For those looking for more flavour, try a grapefruit or blood orange soda, sparkling grape juice or citrus-infused sparkling water in place of club soda.

If you don’t have sparkling wine on hand, use a dry white or rosé instead. Lean into the salty and savoury flavour of your drink with a green olive garnish in addition to or in place of your orange slice. Here are three signature spritz recipes to try before you perfect your own tailor made version.

Aperol Spritz Official Recipe

3 parts of Prosecco (3oz)

2 parts of Aperol (2oz)

1 splash of soda (1oz)

Slice of orange

Mix all ingredients in a wine glass with ice and gently stir. Garnish with an orange slice.

Bottega Lemon Spritz

3 parts Bottega Gold Prosecco

2 parts Bottega Limoncino

1 splash of soda water

Half slice of lemon

Sprig of mint

Fill a large long-stemmed wine glass with ice cubes. Pour in Bottega Gold Prosecco, Bottega Limoncino, soda water and stir. Garnish with a half slice of lemon and a sprig of mint.

Lillet Spritz

2.5 parts Lillet Blanc 2.5 parts soda water

Orange or cucumber slice to garnish

Instead of the traditional 3-2-1 formula, try this with equal parts club soda and Lillet Blanc. Build over ice in a wine glass and add an orange or cucumber slice.