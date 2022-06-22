For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

Vancouver bartender Kaitlyn Stewart's Likeable Cocktails account on TikTok has more than 331,000 followers and nearly 3-million likes across her posted videos.Kaitlyn Stewart/Handout

During the pandemic, Vancouver bartender Kaitlyn Stewart used her free time to launch an Instagram account and YouTube channel to post insider information so drinkers could create craft cocktails at home. “I really, really missed my regulars who would come into the bar and sit with me,” says the 36-year-old. “I started making videos for guests who wanted to know how I made my margaritas.”

The content performed well, but Stewart really stirred up interest when she opened her Likeable Cocktails account on TikTok. Her short video on how to pour soda down a twisted bar spoon went viral and showed the stay-at-home bartender that there was more to the social media platform than teens singing and dancing.

“It was the strangest thing ever,” explains Stewart, who started bartending while attending film school in Toronto and honed her craft to win the world’s biggest cocktail competition, Diageo World Class, in 2017. “TikTok is such a weird, weird place, I still don’t understand it, but one thing can spark a movement and then the snowball effect kicks in.”

TikTok is expected to reach 1.8-billion users by the end of 2022. As the number of accounts grow, expanded interest in different communities, such as wine, whiskey and craft cocktails, has increased. There is an opportunity not only to expand awareness of different products and how to appreciate them, but also propel the drinks industry forward.

The most recent TikTok statistics report 386.6-million TikTok users are aged 18 to 24, accounting for the largest percentage of age groups, 43.7 per cent, worldwide. The second largest age range is from 25 to 34, which represents 282-million TikTok users, or 31.9 per cent of the total.

Today, Stewart’s Likeable Cocktails account has more than 331,000 followers and nearly 3-million likes across her posted videos. Her clear and helpful posts continue to strike a chord with viewers. “Everything is what you make of it,” she says. “I figured I was going to take all the knowledge from what I have done and all the things I have experienced and try to pass it on to other people.”

