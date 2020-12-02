 Skip to main content
Lucy Waverman

How do you make a great latke?

Lucy WavermanFood columnist
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Latkes can be modified with other grated vegetables, such as celeriac.

Danielle Matar/The Globe and Mail

Every Jewish family has its own latke recipe, passed down through generations. It is part of our heritage and a way of bringing the past into the present. Some make lacy latkes, while others prefer them thick and pancake-like. No article will change your preference, but here are some tips to help you achieve perfection.

Use russet, my preference, or Yukon Gold potatoes for the best results. While Yukon Golds don’t turn brown as quickly as russets, the latter are a drier potato and make a slightly crisper latke. To make the crispiest latke, you need to squeeze out all the water from the shredded potatoes. Wrap the potatoes in several layers of cheesecloth – unlike a dish towel, the water runs through the cheesecloth – and twist to wring them out.

Coarsely shredded potatoes give lacier latkes with rough edges, while finely grated potatoes give a denser, smoother pancake. An extra egg gives a more pancake-like latke. Soaking grated potatoes and onions in ice water for 5 minutes before wringing them out produces extra-crispy latkes, which are slightly more fragile. Increase the flour to ¼ cup for this method. Note that matzo meal can be used instead of flour.

Story continues below advertisement

Add some potato starch to absorb any extra liquid. It helps the potato strands to hold together. If you do not have any, keep the water that is left over from squeezing the potatoes and let it settle. Pour off the brownish water on top and reserve the white starch underneath. This is potato starch. You can also buy it dried in packages. Use one tablespoon per three potatoes.

Potatoes will turn brown if left standing. To make mixture ahead of time, break eggs over mixture but do not stir in. This keeps the air off the potatoes.

Use a neutral oil such as grapeseed and fry on medium-high to high heat, depending on your stove. Use a heavy frying pan; cast iron or heavy non-sticks are excellent.

Latkes are always best right out of the frying pan, but they can be reheated in a 375 F oven for 6 minutes or until warm.

Small latkes make a great hors d’oeuvre, topped with sour cream and caviar or smoked salmon.

My classic recipe, below, makes about 12 latkes.

Peel 3 large russet potatoes and one large onion. Grate with the fine-grating blade of your food processor. (You can slice the onion separately if you prefer.) Remove from food processor and place in cheesecloth. Wring out all the liquid. Place in a bowl and stir in 1 tablespoon potato starch. Stir in 2 tablespoons flour or matzo meal and a beaten egg. Combine with a fork or your hands. Season well with salt and pepper.

Story continues below advertisement

Heat a thin layer of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Spoon 2 heaping tablespoons potato mixture into hot oil and flatten with a fork. Fry until well browned on both sides and crisp around edges, about 3 minutes per side. Place on rack or drain well on paper towels. Add more oil to pan as needed.

You can mix in other grated vegetables such as parsnips, carrots or celery root.

For a lower-fat version, use the same proportions but add 2 beaten egg whites instead of a whole egg. Instead of frying, preheat oven to 375 F. Grease or spray a baking sheet. Drop 2 tablespoons of mixture, and flatten into a two-inch circle, leaving ½-inch between each pancake. Bake for about 15 minutes per side, or until browned and crisped on both sides.

Need some advice about kitchen life and entertaining? Send your questions to lwaverman@globeandmail.com.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies