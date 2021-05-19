 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Food & Wine

Register
AdChoices
Lucy Waverman

How do you prepare fava beans?

Lucy WavermanFood columnist
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Fresh fava beans are coming into season now. People tend to shy away from this somewhat fussy legume, and while yes, they are a bit of work, the results are so worth it.

Looking like giant, soft pea pods, fresh fava beans must be peeled and blanched before the bright green bean appears. They add a spark of flavour and lightness after a winter’s reliance on root vegetables. They are also a source of fibre, iron, protein and several vitamins.

Fava beans, known as broad beans in the U.K., also come dried, which can be cooked and puréed. You’ll find the dried beans both peeled and unpeeled; the peeled ones are much easier to cook. When served with a side of chicory or rapini, they become the classic Puglian dish Fave e Cicoria (fava beans with chicory). Add tahini and spices to make fava bean hummus. These beans are also occasionally available frozen or canned. If you need a substitute, use lima beans.

Story continues below advertisement

There are two steps to preparing fava beans: peeling off the outer pod and removing the waxy covering to reveal the creamy, delicious treat inside.

Peel the large pods from the top – they peel effortlessly – and remove the beans nestled inside. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, toss in the beans and blanch for 30 seconds. Drain and immediately stir into ice water to cool. The tough, waxy outer skin will now easily be released. Slip or pinch off the skin from each bean and discard. The beans are ready for eating either raw or lightly cooked.

To highlight this legume’s flavour, try simple preparations. They can be sautéed quickly in olive oil with a little prosciutto, or eaten as a salad, served along with asparagus and a sharp cheese such as asiago. Try folding them into risotto just before serving or tossing with couscous. If they are large and tough, mash with butter or olive oil and add garlic, paprika, cayenne, ground ginger and cumin.

Fava beans freeze well. Remove the outer pod and freeze with the waxy skin still intact. Once defrosted the skin will peel off easily.

A pound of fava beans in the pod yields about one cup of shelled beans, and one cup of shelled beans will give you about ½ a cup of skinned beans.

Spring snow pea and fava bean salad

Peel outer pods from 450 grams (1 lb.) of fava beans. Bring a pot of salted water to boil and add fava beans. Cook 30 seconds and remove with slotted spoon. Add snow peas and cook 1 minute longer or until crisp tender. Drain. Run cold water over favas and peas. Peel tough skin from favas and mix with snow peas. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper to taste, and 2 tablespoons chives. Shave over as much Parmesan as you like. Serve on a bed of lettuce.

You can substitute asparagus for the snow peas, just blanch an extra minute.

Story continues below advertisement

Need some advice about kitchen life and entertaining? Send your questions to lwaverman@globeandmail.com.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies