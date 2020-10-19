 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Food & Wine

Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

How has COVID-19 impacted Champagne sales?

Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Empty barrels for the next harvest sit in a cave belonging to Champagne producer Anselme Selosse in Avize, France, on July 28, 2020.

Francois Mori/The Associated Press

For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

World Champagne Day was launched in 2009 to be a joyous celebration of one of the most prestigious of wines just as consumer attention turned toward holiday shopping. An estimated five million consumers participated in the 2018 celebrations.

You can imagine there’s much less fanfare for this year’s festivities, which are set for Oct. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Who wants to celebrate in the midst of a health crisis, wonders Jean-Marie Barillère, president of the Union des Maisons de Champagne, the trade organization for Champagne producers.

“It’s very difficult to know what will happen in November and December,” he said. Not surprisingly, the holidays represent Champagne’s strongest sales quarter.

Champagne’s long-established association to celebration as well as continued restrictions in social gatherings and dining at restaurants have spelled a steep decline in consumption since March. (At the onset of shutdown, buying habits shifted as consumers spent less per bottle to fund an increased volume of purchases. Pricey bottles of sparkling wine languished on the shelf as a result, while consumers continued to embrace more affordable alternatives lsuch as Prosecco and Cava.)

The region’s growers and producers are facing surplus inventory due to slumping sales in France and export markets around the world. An estimated 100 million bottles are expected to remain unsold, with little hope for a quick recovery. Sales figures for 2019 released by the Comité Champagne reported that, for the first time since 2009, the total amount of bottles sold dropped under 300 million as Champagne faced increased competition in global markets from less expensive bubbly. There’s no telling when global sales will return to the levels of 2018, when 301.9 million bottles were sold.

Despite a promising 2020 vintage in the region, with the earliest start date on record, restrictions were placed on this year’s harvest to reduce production and protect against oversupply that would cause prices to plummet. Optimistic producers suggest those reduced yields should spell even better quality for consumers when these wines become available roughly two years from now.

Champagne that’s for sale in our markets right now would have been made in 2018 or earlier. Many of the popular brands offer blends of wines produced in different years, which are assembled by the winemaking team to match a consistent house style. The most recent vintage typically represents a large part of the blend and is augmented by reserve wines. The region’s top wines are usually produced from a single vintage.

Sales slumps and contractions aren’t new to Champagne. Its wine trade has persisted through world wars, global economic recessions and other challenges over its long history. It’s not surprising how the Comité Champagne marketing association quickly turned its promotional efforts away from event marketing to education initiatives, including the launch of a free online course that covers the production methods, history and other pertinent details for understanding and appreciation of its sparkling wines. They know there will, once again, be something to celebrate in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies