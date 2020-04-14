 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Food & Wine

Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

How long does boxed wine last after opening?

Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Bota Box is one of a number of quality winemakers looking to change the perception of boxed wine.

Once the subject of mockery and distain – Château Cardbordeaux, anyone? – boxed wine is quickly becoming a go-to for shrewd shoppers stocking up to weather the COVID-19 storm.

Normally promoted as a practical purchase that offers portability and convenience for large social gatherings, the value-for-money proposition of boxed wine, along with its shelf life, make it desirable for Canadians adjusting to the new normal of physical distancing at home.

Wine sales soared across the country in March as COVID-19 measures came into effect, with standard 750 mL bottle formats ringing up the largest increase. But there was also a marked increase in larger-format sales as well. Ontario saw increases of 122 per cent for domestic bag-in-box products and 87 per cent for imported brands compared to March, 2019. So-called cellared-in-Canada blends, which contain mainly international wine bought in bulk and bottled in Ontario, enjoyed 62 per cent growth.

Story continues below advertisement

That spike in sales may well change people’s perception of boxed wine and lead to increased demand even after restrictions are lifted. After all, the container doesn’t indicate a wine’s quality, it’s what’s inside that counts.

Sometimes called cask wines, bag-in-box wines have enjoyed long-term success in global markets as a sensible way to transport and sell inexpensive wine. When I was hired as summer student at Hillebrand Estates Winery (now Trius Winery) in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., 32 years ago, the bag-in-the-box filling station was a compulsory stop on the guided tour, after the demonstration vineyard, press house and fermentation cellar. The move was to sell the winery’s bargain wines sold in four-litre boxes, such as Canadian Chablis and Baron Blanc, both blends of locally grown French hybrid grapes seyval blanc and vidal.

Open this photo in gallery

Radio Boka's bag-in-box Tempranillo sells for $38.95 at the LCBO in Ontario.

Recently, the category has evolved to include higher-priced wines and is wooing new consumers who aren’t hidebound by tradition. A major selling point is that larger-volume casks are cheaper than buying the equivalent amount sold in a conventional glass bottles. Bota Box, Radio Boka and Long Weekend Wine Co. are part of the new wave of quality winemakers looking to change people’s minds about boxed wines.

What’s lost in romantic appeal is gained by eco-friendly credentials, such as a reduced carbon footprint from more wine in less packaging, and the ability to keep wine fresh after opening for weeks as opposed to days. Once opened, oxygen will interact with wine and affect its flavour. The tap and plastic bag in boxed wines are designed to restrict oxygen to keep the wine fresh. Producers typically cite a four- to six-week window, depending on how quickly you drink it. I think these wines are best enjoyed within three weeks after opening, but trust your taste buds.

Another thing to consider as you calculate your wine strategy during the continuing shutdown, unlike toilet paper or canned food, boxed wine has a shelf life. The plastic bladder is permeable. The wine inside will oxidize over time. It’s good for one year after its filling date, which is typically clearly stamped on the side of the carton.

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies