How many grapes does it take to make a bottle of wine?

Along with "Can I get a discount since the wine is made here?” this is one of the most-frequently asked questions during winery visits. Unfortunately, there’s no easy answer. It depends on the type of grapes being used, how those grapes are being squashed and many other variables, including where the grapes are grown and what the weather was like during the growing season.

Savvy tasting-room staff typically have a rote answer – usually ranging between six and 10 clusters depending on where they are in the world – to satisfy the curiosity of their guests. Back in my tour guide days in Niagara, I remember suggesting that one cluster of grapes roughly converts to a glass of wine. (Mind you, this was back before wine glasses became fishbowls on a stem.) One vine could produce between two to three bottles of wine.

The truth is more complicated.

Much of it is variety-dependent. Pinot noir or cabernet franc have smaller and lighter bunches of grapes than, say, grenache or zinfandel. It also has a lot to do with farming. A grower or winemaker looking to produce high-quality grapes as opposed to a high volume of grapes will make different decisions throughout the growing season that can affect the size and weight of each cluster.

Many winemakers love to inform writers and wine buyers about the low yields grown in their vineyards. This less-is-more quality notion is based on the presumption that vines with low yields of fruit will produce more concentrated and flavourful wines. All of the vine’s energy will be supposedly focused on producing a handful of perfect clusters.

But that’s not always the case. A drastic reduction in the yield of grapes being grown isn’t a guarantee of better wine at the end of the process, just a more expensive one as all of the associated costs will settle on a smaller production volume.

I suppose the zeal to know how many grapes are in a bottle of wine is a bid to better understand the winemaking process. That’s certainly a welcome prospect, particularly as we’re in the midst of the annual wine-grape harvest across the Northern Hemisphere. But there are better ways to foster one’s enjoyment of a glass of wine. Instead of wondering about how many grapes were used in the production of your favourite bottle of wine, maybe it’s better to appreciate there were enough to fill the one you’re enjoying.

