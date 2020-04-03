 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Food & Wine

Register
AdChoices
Waters on wine

How to navigate the world of consignment for wine and spirits shopping

Christopher Waters
Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

So-called wine consignment sales require you buy by the case, which is typically 12 bottles, but could come in three- or six-packs.

oilprint/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Global health emergencies like COVID-19 change the world. Even if measures quickly contain the pandemic, its legacy will last for years to come. Not only can you bet Canadian households won’t be as cavalier when toilet paper or disinfectant supplies run low, the way we shop for alcohol won’t be the same as they were preoutbreak.

In-person shopping was the most trusted and accepted means for most until the anxiety of crowds and social-distancing measures forced a shift in buying habits. Selecting a desired bottle off the shelf has never been the only option available, but as a society, Canadians have been slow to take advantage of alternative liquor channels, including buying selections by the caseload from import agents and wine clubs. New contact-less behaviour to minimize the threat of coronavirus spread led people, who saw liquor stores as the only source for wine, beer or spirits, to order alcohol online or direct from a Canadian producer for the first time.

In recent weeks, there has been a surge in e-commerce and consignment orders for home delivery – just as people have flocked to online grocery-shopping options. A much broader segment of the public has now taken up digital shopping beyond Amazon. While it’s too soon to say to what degree these sales have increased, individual beverage-alcohol companies across the country report business is booming.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are selling a massive volume of wine,” says Sam Fritz-Tate, sommelier for WineOnline.ca, which sells wine directly to Ontario consumers. He says the volume of current sales is double the business done at Christmas.

Much of the premium wine sold in the country never reaches liquor-store shelves; it is sold directly to restaurants, banquet halls and collectors by import agents. So-called consignment sales require you buy by the case, which is typically 12 bottles, but could come in three- or six-packs. That volume was a deterrent to many consumers, who never saw the need to stock up to that extent until social-distancing measures came into force.

The recent moves by provincial governments in British Columbia and Ontario to allow restaurants to sell all types of liquor with takeout or delivery food orders was a progressive move to help businesses stay afloat. Restaurant groups have been lobbying for this permission for years. How easily will these temporary changes to existing liquor laws be clawed back if they become popular and are effectively managed?

Since social-distancing measures were put in place, Canadian wineries have seen a dramatic increase in online and phone orders for curbside pick-up or home delivery. Only a fraction of producers enjoy distribution to liquor stores; most rely on tasting-room sales or direct sales to bars or restaurants that serve alcohol.

“We’re like Amazon, now,” said Leaning Post owner and winemaker Ilya Senchuk, while spending a recent Sunday delivering wine to customers of his family’s farm winery in Stoney Creek, Ont. “Without being able to offer our usual tasting-room experience, we’re left to fulfill orders and deliver direct to our customers. It’s amazing how quickly our business has shifted.”

How to order direct

Many wineries and wine agencies are currently offering free home delivery to consumers as their operational focus shifts. Rules and regulations differ from province to province – for instance, British Columbia’s system requires consumers to place orders through a store that contacts the agent – but here are some basics for ordering direct.

Get in touch by phone, e-mail or order online. Liquor agents are always willing to share advice and guidance to help you select what’s right for you. They’ll require your name, mailing address, telephone number and e-mail address and advance payment for your order.

Story continues below advertisement

Consignment wines are sold by the case, usually 12 bottles. They’re not available by the individual bottle or even in mixed cases. Orders are shipped directly from the warehouse and are delivered to your door in typically two to three working days.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies