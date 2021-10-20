 Skip to main content
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
Get full digital access to globeandmail.com
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
Start Today
// //

Food & Wine

Flash Sale $0.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices
Lucy Waverman

I am hesitant to go back to having dinner parties. What should I do to make it easier?

Lucy WavermanFood columnist
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Start small with four or six people at the table, and learn how to outsource.

knape/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

With COVID restrictions easing, many of us are considering dinner parties, but with so little socializing over past 18 months, how do we ease back in to hosting friends and family around the table?

People are so pleased to be together that conversation will not lag, so there’s no need to worry about that. And there’s no need for an elaborate meal either. It is the human contact that is most important, so set aside complicated recipes and pick favourites.

Start small with four or six people at the table, and learn how to outsource. After years of thinking that I had to make everything myself, I am appreciating the quality ready-made food available at grocers. Buy dips and garnish them to make them your own. Smoked salmon pâté spooned on a good potato chip? Fish and chips! Buy ready-made tart shells, add buffalo mozzarella or ricotta, top with cut up cherry tomatoes and a dollop of pesto, then bake. Frozen puff pastry is another time saver. Make little turnovers with cheese and chutney inside, or wrap the pastry around a wheel of brie, rind and all, and bake. Nothing is simpler and more appreciated.

Story continues below advertisement

Buy a high-quality soup and make it your own by garnishing with something as easy as chopped green onions and a sprig of cilantro. Drizzle store-bought pesto across a mushroom or tomato soup. I love the crisp onions you can buy in packages at Asian stores – they make the best garnish on everything.

Keep the main course straightforward. Sheet-pan dinners are great. Make braises ahead of time and serve with mashed potatoes (buy them from a grocer and jazz them up with a sprinkling of cheese or roasted garlic). Grilled rapini is another good buy, as is cooked spinach spruced up with a little whipping cream and Aleppo or other mildly spicy pepper. Fish is another easy solution. Take thick fish like salmon, lake trout or halibut, season and brush with oil. Bake at 450 F for 10 minutes then coat with a sauce, such as crushed anchovy and garlic mixed with a little cream, or one of the Chinese chili crisps. Harissa mixed with mayonnaise is another impressive accompaniment. If you don’t want to barbecue, sear hamburgers or steaks in a heavy skillet then bake at 450 F until desired doneness – an old chef trick.

Unless baking is your forte, buy dessert. We have incredible bakeries across Canada. Alternatively, make a dessert charcuterie board with nuts, dried and fresh fruit, and a small pot of hot melted chocolate for dipping, or try small pastries, macarons and chocolate truffles on the board. No effort, but it looks impressive.

There is no need to serve tea or coffee. Put a load in the dishwasher and if you can, finish cleaning up the next day. Easy entertaining is a step to much needed normalcy.

Need some advice about kitchen life and entertaining? Send your questions to lwaverman@globeandmail.com.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies